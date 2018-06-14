Horsham’s Manor Theatre Group brings two short plays about war to Ifield

Horsham’s Manor Theatre Group has announced more dates for its double-bill wartime production, which was a big success back in April.

This time the show will be at Ifield Barn Theatre in Crawley on Friday and Saturday, 15-16.

Chairman Andrew Page said: “This is a double production of one-act plays, the first being Keep the Home Fires Burning.”

The second play of the evening will be Pvt. Wars.

Andrew continued: “In March we visited a replica trench in Kent in order for our actors to witness the terrible conditions that these brave soldiers went through. We also have cast members with family histories from the Great War.”

Keep the Home Fires Burning tells an interweaving story about men in the trenches, nurses in the field hospital and the loved ones left behind. It is a poignant drama about love and loss. This play is written and directed by Suzanne Page and is showing at Ifield Barn Theatre on June 15-16 (7.30pm). It will be followed by Private Wars after the interval.

Pvt. Wars tells the story of three G.I.s who are recovering from Vietnam War injuries on the terrace of an army hospital. Gately, a hillbilly, fiddles compulsively with a radio; Silvio, a streetwise, big-city type, is addicted to ‘flashing’; while Natwick, a prissy rich-kid from Long Island, writes letters to his mother telling her how much he wants to become a close friend of Gately.

This play was written by James Mclure and is directed by Dennis Manning.

“The last time Manor Theatre Group performed Pvt. Wars was at the Leatherhead Drama Festival in 2010,” said Andrew.

“A particularly special play for us as we not only won the award but it was presented by Sir Michael Caine.”

Find out more at www.manorhorsham.com or at the door.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.