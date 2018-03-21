Impressive line-up at VegfestUK Brighton Vegan Comedy Festival.

Top comedy is the promise at the VegfestUK Brighton Vegan Comedy Festival.

Mike Kelson is to compere the comedy festival which will feature Dave Chawner, Chris Stokes, James Cartwright, Sonja Quita Doubleday, Adele Cliff, Sami Stone and more.

Spokeswoman Karin Ridgers said: “Dozens of vegan comedians will be entertaining visitors to VegfestUK Brighton with their witty stories and humour at the Vegan Comedy Festival, part of the show on both days March 24-25 at the Brighton Centre.

“The comedy festival has been running for four years running and it has proved to be immensely popular with VegfestUK fans with each comedy festival attracting a full house ever since it started in its current scale in 2015.

“Vegan and all-round entertainer Mike Kelson, who is also a comedy writer and performer, actor and singer, will be hosting this year’s comedy festival after taking the reins at Brighton Vegfest along with a number of music and comedy festivals in the south of England over the last three years.

“It’s exhilarating for us to bring back the much-loved Vegan Comedy Festival at Brighton this year. Underneath the seriousness of the vegan ethos lie layers of humour from personal stories in going vegan and living vegan in a largely non-vegan world, and part of the aim of the comedy festival is to provide our visitors with fun and laughter in addition to delving into the far-reaching vegan philosophy.

“All our comedians are 100 per cent vegan themselves and they can’t wait to share their own vegan stories and punchlines with our vegan-hungry audience.”

“Headlining the festival on the Saturday is award-winning comic, published author and mental-health campaigner Dave Chawner, who has recently gone vegan and has been seen on BBC, ITV & Channel 4, as well as Radio 1, Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Dave will be supported by a number of exciting young vegan comedians as well as established ones, including Ryan Dalton, James Cartwright, Sarah Bennetto, Sonja Quita Doubleday, Regan MacNeil, Jamie D’Souza and Ishi Khan Jackson.

“On Sunday, attention turns to UK comedy circuit regular Chris Stokes, who has been performing stand-up professionally since 2009 and has been on BBC Three, Dave, Radio 4, Radio 4Extra, 5Live and Radio X. With a hilarious and erudite turn of phrase, Chris has been described as playing on social misconceptions and dismantling them both on stage and on the page via gag-packed first-hand anecdotes told with a charming and offbeat sincerity.

“Chris will be ably supported on the day by the likes of Matt Adlington, Adele Cliff, Drew Cameron, Sami Stone, Liam Cook, Matt Hoss, Sean Morley and Khan Johnson.”

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/bernstein-in-chichester-festival-will-mark-centenary-of-extraordinary-man-of-music-1-8423969

See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/major-names-at-chichester-speakers-festival-this-weekend-1-8423987