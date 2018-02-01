Impressive new comedy comes to The Hawth, Crawley, this spring

Crawley’s Hawth builds on its reputation as a comedy hotspot with a busy spring programme.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Whether you want to see an old favourite or a face from TV live on stage or you like to experiment and try something completely different with a newcomer to the comedy scene, the new season of comedy has something for you.

“Stephen Bailey brings his show, Can’t Think Straight (Feb 7) to the Studio this February. His friendly, open brand of gossipy humour has made him one of the most enjoyable acts on the circuit.

“In the same month audiences can look forward to blistering new comedy from Phil Wang in Kinabalu (Feb 8) and a new show from podcast host and expert stand-up Stuart Goldsmith; Like I Mean It (Feb 17).

“Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Larry Dean is being hailed as one of the UK comedy scene’s fiercest new talents and will be bringing his show Fandan (March 2) to Crawley in March.

“Also taking to the stage that month is Hawth favourite Jonathan Pie with Back to The Studio (March 6). He’s back and he’s angrier than ever. Join him for a night of political comedy that soon descends into chaos.

“In April Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane and Lizzie Roper return as Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue (April 11), 90 minutes of brand-new, full-fat, batteries-included comedy from the mistresses of grump.

“Jason Manford also makes a welcome return with Muddle Class (April 19) where he works through his confusion at growing up ‘working class’ only to find he’s become ‘middle class’. Finally in April Suzi Ruffell will be Keeping It Classy (April 19) with her thought-provoking and hilarious show that has gained her the working-class comedy crown for her generation.”

Tickets are available from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636.

