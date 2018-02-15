Lady Alex brings vibrant burlesque back to Horsham’s Capitol

Maybe there was something in the water that night, laughs feisty mistress of ceremonies Lady Alex.

But the fact is that the theatre-goers at Horsham’s Capitol last year gave The Wam Bam Club one of their best nights ever.

They will be hoping for more of the same when they bring their saucy show back to the venue for a second time on Friday, February 16, promising another explosive cocktail of burlesque, circus, comedy and music.

The Wam Bam Belles and Buff Boys are joined by an exciting new selection of the finest international cabaret acts, Lady Alex promises.

“Let the showgirls and boys indulge you in a spectacle of glitz and glamour, direct from London’s West End. Expect a fast-paced, all-action glamour explosion with high-flying aerialists, tantalising burlesque and boylesque, jaw-dropping circus, hilarious comedy and devilishly unpredictable entertainment.

“We had such a great time in Horsham last year. It was amazing, a totally sold-out, high-energy show with everyone just totally up for it and really engaged with us.

“Sometimes in the theatre, you get almost like the fourth wall that people are watching through and feel a bit separate from it and can’t break out of it, but with this it wasn’t like that at all. We call the show Wam Bam for a reason. It is high-energy variety entertainment. Every five minutes there is something new to look at, and this year we have got live music. We have also got a hoola-hoop artist and I am going to be breathing fire around the stage. I am very popular at barbecues!

“I have just always loved the danger and the excitement of fire. Working in burlesque and cabaret you come across a lot of circus skills, and I was just always fascinated by fire. I suppose sometimes I have the odd singe, but that’s all part of the excitement really.”

As the mistress of the show, Lady Alex likes slipping into her on-stage persona – though where off-stage and on-stage start and stop has become a little bit blurred.

“I think I have just become a bit Jekyll and Hyde like! It has all merged into the one person. I think you just get blown away by the energy of it all and end up like a heightened version of yourself. Someone once said that I was like Bette Midler on acid, and I am sticking with that. I want that to be my epitaph!

“But really my job is just to keep everyone engaged and bring people in. You have got to win them over and include them. You don’t want to alienate people. That’s not my style at all.”

“I put the line-up together,” she adds. “I find the acts, but there are quite a lot around and I have been on the circuit for a very long time. I have a massive book of people that I can use. The scene has been consistent over the years, and when you see the rise of Britain’s Got Talent and all sorts of unusual cabaret acts, you see the interest.”

Tickets on 01403 750220.

