Laugh away the January Blues with Barnstormers Comedy at The Capitol, Horsham

Barnstormers Comedy is back at The Capitol for a January Blues busting night of stand-up.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, January 21.

A Barnstormers spokesperson said: “Happy New Year! And while we hope that the season delivered in every possible way, we also know that you’re probably in need of a lift in the face of the usual January comedown. And as you might anticipate, we are perfectly positioned to provide the perfect antidote in the form of another top Barnstormers Comedy show.”

Three top circuit acts will be gracing the Capitol stage with host Kevin Precious overseeing proceedings.

This month’s performance showcases Paul Kerensa, Eleanor Tiernan and Steve Gribbin.

A writer for BBC1’s Miranda and Not Going Out (among many others), Paul Kerensa’s an in-demand comic who plays comedy clubs and cathedrals. He’s one of the few to have appeared both at London’s Comedy Store and on Radio 2’s Pause For Thought.

A decade into his stand-up career, Paul’s one-man show has played to packed-out venues over the past few years, including the Edinburgh Fringe and Montreal Comedy Festival.

He’s known as a likeable, intelligent and creative comic, ever since winning ITV’s Take The Mike Award in 2002, and becoming a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Awards and The Daily Telegraph Open Mic Awards the same year.

Irish stand-up Eleanor Tiernan mainly performs at venues around Ireland and the UK, but has also appeared in comedy sketches or as characters in TV shows. Comedy fans may recognise her from Comedy Central’s Alternative Comedy Experience or the Craig Doyle show.

Steve Gribbin is a “diminutive guitar-wielding satirist” from Liverpool whose rough-edged comedy songs and off-the-wall observations have made him a firm favourite on the comedy circuit.

Steve’s material covers such diverse subjects as the Royal Family, America, Tony Blair, women priests, rock stars and the paparazzi.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

