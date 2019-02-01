Mind-reading duo DNA take their astonishing new stage show on tour

Following their astounding appearances on the 11th series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017, mind-reading duo DNA are taking their brand-new show, We Know What You’re Thinking, on the road for their first-ever UK tour.

Dates include The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Thursday, February 7 (7.45pm).

Andrew and Darren, who make up the double act, took the nation by storm when they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 with their telepathic ability, which they call The Gift.

Is it something they were born with or a skill they have worked at?

In the nicest possible way, Darren declines to be drawn. To an extent they are happy to let people believe what they want to believe.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey,” he says.

“There have been highs and there have been lows. Britain’s Got Talent was not our first outing. It was just that we had got to the stage where we were ready to share with people what we had been developing.

“We have been together for six years, not always as DNA, but developing our work, developing what we do.

“We spent a lot of time creating what we call The Gift.

“ We spent a lot of time forcing ourselves to get out there and to go in to bars and restaurants and to try it out on people. It was a real labour of love for us to get it to the stage where we could get up at the London Palladium and perform. It’s just one of those things that you have to see. If you tried to explain it over the telephone to someone and said that we worked together with this telepathy, you just wouldn’t get it. It has to be seen.

“And Britain’s Got Talent was great, to give us this chance to get up in front of millions of people and to show what we do.”

It’s coming up for two years now since their Britain’s Got Talent success: “We had our own show in the Leicester Square Theatre in London, and last year we played at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We have performed all over the world. We have done all over Europe and we have been to America and been to the Caribbean.”

But as to how they do it, the duo are content to let people make up their own minds.

If you want to believe it comes down to a bionic eye and a false arm, they won’t argue… though they insist there is absolutely no question of setting things up in advance or having stooges in the audience.

“But we let people put their own conclusions on it. If you let them go down that line of inquiry, you end up having to qualify yourself, and unless you tell them, then they won’t be satisfied.”

But Darren is quick to stress that it is all family-friendly, nothing threatening, no one will be made to feel awkward or embarrassed… and maybe the greatest compliment was a recent approach they had in America.

A guy came up to them and said he was in law enforcement. He then said he was in the FBI, then said he was in the CIA, then said he would like the duo to go to Langley to see if the agents could crack what Darren and Andrew do.

And if they did, the agents might just learn a few secrets for communicating in the field…

The conversation was just a few weeks ago. Darren and Andrew are waiting to see what happens next.

Tickets cost £17. Call the box office on 01293 553636.

This show is suitable for children aged eight years and up.

