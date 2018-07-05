New comedy evening at Three Bridges Football Club

The Last Stand Up is the newest monthly comedy night to arrive in Crawley, kicking off on Friday, July 6 (8pm), at Three Bridges Football Club.

It has been set up by Dinesh Ranganathan, brother of TV star and stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

The monthly show will be the second venture undertaken by Dinesh following the success of the long-running Crawley Comedy Club held at Crawley Rugby Club, Ifield.

Dinesh said: “The first live show will see top UK comics Jeff Innocent, Rob Rouse, Maff Brown and Emmanuel Sonubi perform.

“The show will run every first Friday of the month thereafter and the large, 180-seater venue will play host to some of the UK’s best stand-up comics on the circuit as well as famous TV names, including Romesh Ranganathan who will be headlining the show later in the year.”

Dinesh said: “I’m very excited to be launching another live comedy night in Crawley. I’ve been running Crawley Comedy Club for years with the night selling out regularly so know there’s a huge demand for this type of entertainment in the town.

“We have strong links to the comedy circuit and are very fortunate to attract the highest calibre of comedians to perform at our shows including TV’s Charlie Baker, Zoe Lyons, Joe Lycett, Kerry Godliman, Nathan Caton, Ninia Benjamin, The Chase’s Paul Sinha and, of course, my brother Romesh.

“We hope to replicate the success of Crawley Comedy Club here at Three Bridges Football Club. The venue is undergoing a renovation ready for the first live show and the staff are fantastic. They are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Crawley and surrounding areas to the club. It’s in the perfect location, just a few minutes’ walk from Three Bridges train station, and also has two large car parks for those who want to drive.

“I’m so excited to have Jeff, Maff, Rob and Emmanuel at our very first show. Jeff Innocent is one of the country’s most experienced stand-ups, winning numerous awards for his sharp wit and philosophical musings which are in complete contrast to his London geezer appearance. He’s performed for us at Crawley Comedy Club a couple of times over the years and always goes down a storm.

“Maff Brown will be the compere for the night and really engages the audience with his hilarious banter and cheeky joke-telling. He’s one of the best comperes I’ve seen and regularly headlines and comperes at The Comedy Store in London.

“We also have Rob Rouse, the very funny, former geography teacher-turned-comedian who won the Channel 4 So You Think You’re Funny award, which has been previously won by the likes of Peter Kay and Lee Mack. He has several TV credits including presenting the first series of the Friday Night Project and appearing in BBC3’s Grown Ups.

“Finally, we have Emmanuel Sonubi who hit the comedy circuit at the end of 2013 but has performed at the best clubs in the country including the Best in Stand-Up showcase at The Comedy Store and is definitely one to watch.”

Tickets are £12.50 per person. Visit www.thelaststandup.co.uk.

