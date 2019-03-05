New discount scheme announced for Worthing Theatres

Worthing Theatres has confirmed a new discount scheme to help save theatre enthusiasts money when making multiple bookings.

Amanda O’ Reilly, head of culture for Worthing Theatres, said: “The Wheelhouse scheme will automatically apply a 10 per cent discount at the checkout when patrons book for three or more theatre productions in 2019 – a saving that is applied on top of already existing price deductions such as FWT memberships and concessions.

“In addition to this, any future theatre shows booked after customers have entered the wheelhouse will have their 10 per cent discount automatically applied.

“With eleven thrilling theatre productions coming to Worthing between March to October, audiences have a wide range of shows to choose from.

“In March the London Classic Theatre Company return to Worthing with My Mother Said I Never Should, written by Charlotte Keatley. The play details the lives of four women through the immense social changes of the twentieth century. Opera Up Close also tour to the Connaught Theatre with their Olivier award-winning production of La Boheme, bringing live opera to Worthing for the first time in six years.

“In April the programme heats up with Caroline’s Kitchen, a comedy drama by the Original Theatre Company following the nation’s favourite TV cook off camera and away from the glow of the studio lights; a play to suit everyone’s tastes. Later in the month the wonderfully touching and perceptive comedy Shakespeare’s Lost Womenis being performed for one evening only in the intimate space of the Connaught Studio.

“Spymonkey burst onto the Pavilion Theatre stage in May with their inaugural comedy-theatre production Cooped; the show that established the Brighton based company as the UK’s leading physical comedy group. This year they celebrate their 20th anniversary with the production that made them an international sensation.

“Later in the season Rhum and Clay bring Darlo Fo’s seminal masterpiece Mistero Buffo to the stage, a daring and explosive rallying cry for the disenfranchised. Darkly comic, sometimes tragic and always subversive, Mistero Buffo takes aim at those who manipulate truth and belief for power and control, in this award-winning update of a classic play.

“Twisted storytelling and spectacular circus combine in Notorious Strumpet and Dangerous Girl, a strikingly truthful tale of one woman’s voyage to connect with her convict past.

“Created and performed by an audacious cast hailing from New Zealand, Don Jaunbrings together a revolving repertoire of outrageous characters and puts the audience in the centre of the action in a show that feels more like a party than a play.

“In August The Odds Of Being Earnest comes to the Connaught Studio; a witty new play inspired by what happens after the curtain falls on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest.

“Then in September the local Conn Artists Theatre Company perform their new production Silas Marner, George Eliot’s third novel set in the early 19th century, following the story of a falsely accused weaver whose life drastically transforms when he adopts a young orphan girl.

“The final wheelhouse show currently on sale sees the return of London Classic Theatre with their adaptation of No Man’s Land, Harold Pinter’s classic booze-fuelled drama.”

Amanda added: “With the combination of such a thrilling upcoming theatre programme, and many loyal patrons who visit our venues on a regular basis, we wanted to introduce The Wheelhouse as a way of saying thank you to our dedicated audience members, and to hopefully encourage our less frequent visitors to return to try something new. This offer highlights our commitment to bringing high quality theatre to Worthing, and our passion for providing our customers with the best experience for the best value possible.”

For a full list of wheelhouse productions and to find out more visit http://worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

Save 10% when booking for three or more theatre shows throughout 2019.

Shows & Dates

My Mother Said I Never Should | 19-20 March

La Boheme | 23 March

Caroline’s Kitchen | 3-6 April

Shakespeare’s Lost Women | 23 April

Cooped | 22-26 May

Mistero Buffo | 19 June

Notorious Strumper & Dangerous Girl | 9 July

Don Jaun | 10-11 July

The Odds of Being Earnest | 9 August

Silas Marner | 26-28 September

No Man’s Land | 15-16 October

Venues:

Connaught Theatre & Studio, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG

Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX

Box office

01903 206 206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

