Noggin The Nog is back!

Noggin the Nog rides again, promising a delightfully-different theatre show at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, February 10.

Noggin the Nog has been adapted by Third Party Productions and is directed by John Wright from Postgate & Firmin’s stories and the original TV films. The show was a five-star hit at Edinburgh and Brighton Festival in 2015.

A company of rather English Vikings tells the story in live action, with puppetry, live music and projection of clips from the original films. Accompanied by the brave and mighty Thor Nogson and the great green bird Graculus, the audience travel north on a journey of adventure and discovery to battle against the fearsome ice dragon and the dastardly deeds of Noggin’s wicked uncle, Nogbad the Bad.

The Saga of Noggin the Nog was first produced by Smallfilms for the BBC in 1959, originally in black and white, although re-filmed in colour in 1982. The inspiration for the first Saga of Noggin the Nog came from a set of Norse chess figures from the Isle of Lewis which Peter Firmin had seen in the British Museum in the early 1950s. One story tells that they were rooted from the sand in Uig bay by a dim-witted farmer who mistook them for elves and promptly fled. Peter decided they were Nogs.

The association between Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin began in 1958 with Alexander the Mouse which they produced for Rediffusion’s magnetic animation system. This went out live and was as hazardous as it sounds with figures dropping off, turning round and whizzing across the screen. Noggin the Nog was made in single-frame animation by Smallfilms, set up in a barn at Peter and Joan’s farmhouse in Kent.

