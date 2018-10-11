Outstanding October line-up for Barnstormers in Horsham

Horsham Capitol’s next Barnstormers Comedy show is on Sunday, October 21.

This month’s night of mirthmaking features the stream-of-consciousness style ranting of Phil Jerrod, the potty-mouthed veteran that is Sol Bernstein, and circuit legend Rudi Lickwood.

Resident host Kevin Precious is set to oversee the proceedings.

A spokesperson said: “The first thing you notice about Phil Jerrod is the quite alarming amount of face-foliage that clings to his chin. You’d expect the possessor of a look like that to be an out-and-out comedy oddball, but it turns out that behind the beard is a more conventional kind of comic, albeit one whose instinctive mastery of his form immediately marks him out as one to watch. Jerrod’s humour is straightforwardly observational, dealing in stories about his middle-class background, his working life and, yes, his beard.”

Showbiz legend Sol Bernstein, the creation of Steve Jameson, has been described as a cross between Alf Garnett and Mel Brooks.

“After 25 years of semi retirement, playing nursing homes, Sol Bernstein is back where he belongs, in smokey nightclubs performing to drunks. The legend that is Sol Bernstein escaped the Pogroms in Russia, the Nazis in Germany, and went on to become the world’s first all-round entertainer – a song and dance man, a comedian, a magician, an actor and a jazz musician.”

Rudi Lickwood, meanwhile, is well known for his ultra confident and playful personality.

“Using his sense of humour and razor-sharp material, Rudi has built an outstanding list of radio and television projects with his headline performances at esteemed venues across the UK. Recent TV and media projects include Get me the Producer (Channel 4) and Funny Business (BBC2).”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

