Paul Nicholls unable to perform in Rain Man at The Hawth, Crawley

Stage and screen actor Paul Nicholls will no longer be starring in Rain Man at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, next month.

A Hawth spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to illness, Paul Nicholls is unable to perform in Rain Man at The Hawth, Crawley, from February 11-16.

“The role of Raymond Babbitt will be played by Adam Lilley.”

The Hawth explained that Adam has already taken on this role at other venues and has received very positive reviews.

The Bath Echo said: “The evening belongs to Adam Lilley in his excellent detailed portrayal of Raymond. It is an endearing and honest performance with great integrity, the appreciation of the audience was clear.”

Fine Times Recorder said: “Adam Lilley is simply magnificent, well deserving his standing ovation in Bath... The night is Adam Lilley’s.”

People can contact The Hawth on 01293 553636.

