Pitchy Breath heads to Crawley with some strange stories from a tower block

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company offer two plays in the same evening at The Hawth in Crawley.

The Truth/The Flats is on Wednesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 26 (7.45pm), two new works written by Tim Fifield exploring one tower block and the people who live, visit and disappear from there.

A spokesperson said: “The Truth: Mark is 59. Forced into early retirement with stress, he passes his time listening to ’80s records and observing the nocturnal happenings outside his flat with increasing levels of anxiety. His life is small. It feels like he’s waiting for something. Something not nice. Then it happens. The doorbell rings. Time stands still. In comes Toyah in all her wild, chaotic and distracted glory, ready to confront the past.

“The Flats: Billy Roberts went missing and for a while no one noticed. Why would they? The lives of the inhabitants of the block simply known as The Tower are far too busy to notice a simple, apparently-carefree man who spends his days and nights quietly observing the frantic lives of those around him. But Billy’s absence takes on a startling significance when a neighbour finds a note and the key to his flat.”

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company are a non-professional theatre company based in Sussex and Surrey offering a diverse range of new writing as well as classical theatre.

“Since 1997 the company have been telling stories in bold new ways, whether that be through the new-writers forum or fresh takes on the classics. Over the years Pitchy Breath have worked with a huge range of talented actors, directors, writers and stage crew, many of whom have pursued successful professional careers.

“Under the guidance of artistic director Bradley Barlow the company is now extending its programme to include even more ambitious productions, a writer’s lab and more performances across the area.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

