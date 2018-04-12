Poetry launches at University of Chichester

The department of English, creative writing, history and politics at the University of Chichester is hosting a celebration of two new titles from Waterloo Press on Monday, April 16, 4-5pm, Room L04, Bishop Otter Campus, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Heather Robbins said: “Waterloo Press offers readers an eclectic list of the most inventive and stimulating poetry from the UK and abroad. Their beautifully-designed books range from lost modernist classics to translations of senior international poets and vibrant collections by the best new British poets around.

“Gratitude on the Coast of Death is David Swann’s second collection after his Ted Hughes Award-nominated The Privilege of Rain (2010). The book reveals a townie’s longing for the wilds. Although confined in newspaper offices, jails, and schools, the characters in these poems are often dreaming of hitch-hiking on the open road.

“No Enemy but Time is Naomi Foyle’s fourth volume of poetry with the press, and her second Waterloo Slim. Taking its title from a poem by W B Yeats and reflecting Foyle’s long poetic association with Ireland, this pamphlet includes an elegiac sequence in memory of the Belfast writer and editor Mairtín Crawford and his quietly-remarkable mother, Flo.”

“Readings from the poets will be followed by Q&A. Please come and celebrate with us and a glass of wine. Free. All welcome”

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/emily-smith-and-jamie-mcclennan-play-southbourne-1-8452544



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-bognor-queen-tribute-band-hoping-to-soar-this-year-1-8452537



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/some-of-the-most-promising-young-singers-is-chichester-promise-1-8453244



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/chichester-players-take-to-the-stage-with-the-memory-of-water-1-8452528



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/kate-rusby-in-worthing-1-8452511



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/micki-thrilled-to-be-back-on-stage-in-littlehampton-1-8452525



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/review-raf-centenary-concert-worthing-symphony-orchestra-1-8452550