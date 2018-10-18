Reprieved Burgess Hill panto starts rehearsals

Tickets are going on sale for the Mid Sussex pantomime that was saved by a change of venue.

Rehearsals have started for December's Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood by Burgess Hill Theatre Club at Burgess Hill Girls School, directed by Suzi Allan.

Theatre Club chairman Rosalind Wood said: “We are looking forward to the challenge of staging our annual pantomime at the school for the first time.

“The public have been great supporters of the shows over the years and we look forward to sharing some fun with them at the new venue.

“It is going to be quite a change, not only for the cast but for everyone off-stage. But it is an exciting time for us and we are enjoying our rehearsals before staging the shows in December.”

This year the pantomime will be staged just before Christmas instead of the usual January shows.

The performance dates are December 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22.

The show times are 2pm and 6.30pm on December 15 and 22, noon and 4.30pm on December 16, and 7.30pm on December 20 and 21.

Tickets are £10. The box office opens on Saturday, October 20, 10am until 1pm, and then each Wednesday and Saturday at the same time at Burgess Hill Theatre, Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Telephone booking may be made at other times on 01444 242984.

The club lost its traditional venue when Mid Sussex Council decided to close and demolish the Martlets Hall to make way for redevelopment and did not make plans to replace it.

It was feared that the town might lose its pantomime for the first time for many years, but the school, based in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, offered the club some December dates at its Croft Theatre.

