Rick Wakeman, Julian Clary and Georgie Fame confirmed for 2019 Petworth Festival

Georgie Fame, Julian Clary, Sir John Tomlinson and Rick Wakeman are among the performers heading to this year’s Petworth Festival.

The festival line-up has been confirmed online. The festival runs from Tuesday, July 16- Saturday, August 3.

Priority booking for Festival Supporters runs until May 8. General booking opens on May 9.

From May 9, book online 24/7 or call 01798 344576 (Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-1pm).

Artistic director Stewart Collins said: “Fresh from a record breaking 40th-anniversary year, Petworth Festival hits fine form again this summer with a characteristically wide ranging series of events that features classical superstar Miloš, rock legend Rick Wakeman and a hilarious recreation of the evergreen sitcom Dad’s Army.

“From classical music’s top drawer Sir John Tomlinson, Imogen Cooper and Viktoria Mullova are just three of the international talents due in Petworth over the summer, but as ever the festival also celebrates the finest in jazz and world-roots music, comedy and family entertainment in a programme that runs for nearly three weeks.

“The 2019 programme includes three events (July 25-27) in the atmospheric surrounds of Petworth House’s Stable Yard variously featuring Georgie Fame, Julian Clary and Ray Gelato and the Giants, whilst Petworth House Pleasure Grounds will host a free family afternoon featuring a performance of Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.

“In a festival programme supported by the National Lottery’s prestigious Awards for All scheme, the festival also offers a Come-and-sing the music of Disney session for all-comers, and an extended series of morning and lunchtime events featuring performers destined for great careers, in addition to walks and talks.

http://www.petworthfestival.org.uk; general inquiries 01798 343055; info@petworthfestival.org.uk.

