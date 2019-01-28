Robert White’s Tank Top Tour: Sussex dates announced

Robert White, the Horsham comedian and Britain’s Got Talent runner-up, is bringing his debut UK tour to Sussex.

The stand-up stops off in his hometown first with a gig at The Capitol on Tuesday, February 19, before he’s back in the South East with a show at the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Friday, March 15.

A spokesperson said: “As the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit, Britain’s Got Talent has helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy genius. Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

“A regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2010, his shows regularly impress critics and audiences alike, winning the hearts of the British public. His hilarious routines have also received more than six million views on YouTube winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.”

Now, The Tank Top Tour sees the plucky comic bring his fun-packed and musical material to 31 venues between February and April.

