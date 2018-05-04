Seaford Musical Theatre heads to the Land of Oz for family fun

Family favourite The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Barn Theatre, Seaford, next month and tickets are fast ‘flying over the rainbow’ in an expected sell-out.

New members of Seaford Musical Theatre Charlie Dey and Mick Rowe-Hurst are playing the roles of Dorothy and the Scarecrow, with veterans of the Barn Theatre Jo Salter, Stephanie Verall, Shar Turnbull and Josh Henry completing the line-up as Glinda, The Wicked Witch, Lion and Tin Man.

The story, originally created by L Frank Baum, was made famous by the 1939 film starring Judy Garland and features all the most loved iconic songs.

The Munchkins are being played by two teams of members of the award-winning Junior section of the theatre.

The show is being performed over two weekends – June 8-10 and 15-17 – and tickets can be purchased {https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre |here|website} or from the Seaford Tourist Information Centre during office hours.

