Stand-up Angela Barnes looks at her life choices at Crawley’s Hawth

Stand-up comedian Angela Barnes’ latest show comes from turning 40 a couple of years ago.

Called Fortitude, it brings her to The Hawth, Crawley on Saturday, May 12 (8pm).

“Really the show is looking at where I am in life and also looking at where we are in the world. It is a show about being 40 and about the fact that I am not married, I don’t have kids and I don’t have a mortgage. I am part of the Peter Pan generation apparently.”

Angela’s point is that these are things she doesn’t actually want… though she admits the mortgage might not be too far away.

“These are all my decisions, but sometimes you are made to feel like you are in some kind of arrested development because these are the choices you have made. But it fact, it should all be about doing the things that are right for you. I particularly talk about my decision not to have any children. A lot of people will ask you ‘When are you going to have children’, and I just think it is none of their business.”

The point is that Angela is happy as she is.

“I am loving being in my 40s, and I think that comes across in the show. Some people find it a difficult stage in their lives, but I think I was always a 40-year-old in waiting. It’s the fact that you can do what you want. If you don’t want to go to a party, then you don’t and that is fine, but it was different when you were 25 and you didn’t want to go a party. That was a problem.”

Angela says she’s more confident too and is glad she started performing stand-up in her 30s.

“I would never have been able to do it in my 20s, to stand up in front of a room of complete strangers and try to make them laugh.”

“You want people to relate to you,” she states. “And they won’t so much if all you have ever done is stand-up comedy. I have done different things. I have had difference experiences. It all comes into it.”

Call 01293 553636.

