Stand-up Paul Tonkinson leads the Crawley comedy line-up

Comedy Beats' next show at the Grasshopper, Crawley, is on Friday, April 5, with the promise of another top night of comedy lined up.

Spokesman Gary Burke said: “As we continue to grow the company, we are finding the audiences are appreciating our line-ups of excellence and becoming regulars at many of our gigs and the Grasshopper is no exception.

“On April 5, the host of the show is the impressive Roger Monkhouse. Roger was voted by his peers as Comedians' Comedian in 2015, which is a sought-after accolade in the industry. We always enjoy watching how Roger interacts with the audience, creating hilarity and setting up a great night. He is one of the most original and distinctive acts on the comedy scene and is a regular performer at the London Comedy Store as well as being a writer for 8 out of 10 Cats on Channel 4 and many other TV and radio shows.

“The first act of the evening is Steve Williams, and this will be his first show with Comedy Beats. Steve is a great act and has a number of television credits including regular appearances on Russell Howard's Good News (BBC), Tonight At The Palladium (ITV) and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC). I’m really looking forward to Steve’s debut with us.

“Following the first interval we another Comedy Beats favourite, Russell Hicks. Russell is one of very few comedians that improvises his act, meaning that no two shows are the same. It’s a joy to see Russell engage the audience, cleverly weaving his act around them and watching his comedic brain and quick wit continually working. He is a regular headline act for shows in some of the biggest comedy clubs across the UK.

“Closing the show for us with another debut for Comedy Beats is the fantastic Paul Tonkinson. Paul has multiple TV credits from The Big Breakfast through to Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow and being a two-time winner of Time Out Magazine's Comedian of The Year. Paul has also toured with Michael and joined him as a special guest on his Global Arena Tour performing to millions across the globe.

“We’re very excited about this next show and we’re sure it will be another cracking, top class, night of comedy, as the regulars who come to our shows have come to expect from Comedy Beats.

“As usual, tickets are only £8 in advance or £10 on the door. You can buy tickets direct from The Grasshopper or online by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm prompt. Please note that all acts are subject to change.”

