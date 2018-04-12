Suzi Ruffell reflects on leaving her working class life at Crawley gig

Suzi Ruffell: Keeping It Classy is at The Hawth, Crawley, on Thursday, April 19 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Suzi Ruffell is trying her best to keep it classy.

“It’s tricky to accept a birthday present from someone who’s voting record has potentially ruined your future but sometimes you have to enjoy the body lotion and ignore the politics.

“She has changed a lot since leaving her working class life in Portsmouth.

“It has become increasingly hard for Suzi to juggle her love for a Wetherspoons breakfast and boxed wine with her yoga practising, failing vegetarian new life. Whichever way she tries she’s letting someone down!

“Does it really matter that her cousins care more about the Kardashians than they do about the economy? Is it her job to convince them otherwise? She’s decided yes it is, ruining one family party at a time.

“Suzi explores what it means to be a white, gay, working class woman who straddles both the small-minded views of the town she grew up in and the artsy, liberal London life that she chose for herself. Now more than ever, during post-Brexit and one hundred arguments with family, she provides a refreshingly different and important take on whether or not you can ever escape the class you were born into.”

Tickets cost £13.50 (conc. £11.50). Call 01293 553636.

