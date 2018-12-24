Take a trip to Neverland in the New Year with Seaford Musical Theatre

Peter Pan is flying to The Barn Theatre, Seaford, to take audiences on a magical journey next month.

Seaford Musical Theatre’s pantomime performance dates are January 11-13 and 18-20.

A spokesperson said: “Why not fly with us as Peter and Tinker Bell lead Wendy Darling and her brothers to Neverland? Meet The Lost Boys, Native Americans, bungling Pirates and a ticking crocodile along the way.

“But can they escape the evil clutches of Peter’s arch enemy, Captain Hook?

“The plot remains faithful to J M Barrie’s original story but it has been given the full panto treatment...oh yes it has!”

Saturday and Sunday matinees 2.30pm. Friday and Saturday evenings 7.30pm. Tickets: adults £12, students £8, family ticket (two adults and two children) £35. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre.

This show is presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Children’s Charity and Samuel French Ltd.