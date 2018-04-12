Ten things to see in Sussex, April 13-20

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Noggin the Nog.

Friday, April 13, 1pm, £14, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A company of rather English Vikings tell the tale of Noggin the Nog in live action, with puppetry, live music and projection of clips from the original films. Accompanied by the brave and mighty Thor Nogson and the great green bird Graculus, the audience travel north on a journey of adventure and discovery, to battle against the fearsome ice dragon and the dastardly deeds of Noggin’s wicked uncle, Nogbad the Bad.

2. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Friday, April 13, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Alan Buribayev (conductor) and Alexander Romanovsky (piano). The programme will be Smetana – Bartered Bride Overture, Chopin – Piano Concerto No.2 and Sibelius – Symphony No.2. There will be a pre-concert talk by Andrew Barnett, the author of Sibelius and founder and chair of the UK Sibelius Society. He will offer an informative lecture on Symphony No.2.

3. Geoff Achison and the Souldiggers.

Friday, April 13, 7.45pm, £15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. This is an evening of red hot blues and soul from one of Australia’s most respected guitar troubadours. Geoff Achison is a virtuoso musician who invokes the spirit of guitar greats like Eric Clapton, Gary Moore and Stevie Ray Vaughan. His show promises to be rich in blues history yet danceable with real soul and funky grooves.

4. John Robins – The Darkness of Robins.

Saturday, April 14, 7.30pm, £15.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. John Robins – one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in comedy – returns to Horsham with a show that reflects on love, loss and lamenting the fact that John can’t break up with himself. The stand-up aims to shout, snarl and sneer in his attempts to grapple with life’s fall-outs in what promises to be a pivotal moment in his being. John Robins is viewed by many as one of the UK’s brightest comedians and he offers powerful, angst-ridden comedy at its finest.

5. Son of a Preacher Man.

Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21, £15-£36.50, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Starring recording artist Michelle Gayle (Wolfblood, EastEnders, Beauty and the Beast – West End), Alice Barlow (Hollyoaks, Drifters) and Nigel Richards (West End leading man), Son of a Preacher Man is the hilarious and moving new musical by internationally renowned writer Warner Brown. The show features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield and is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

6. HAODS presents Into The Woods.

Top circular picture. Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Once upon a time, in a faraway kingdom there lived a host of fairy tale characters in a land where stories collide and we find out what happens after ‘happily ever after’. This musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine features enchanting songs and a story that’s packed with adventure. The journey begins as a childless baker and his wife set out to undo a spell put on them by the witch next door. To lift her curse and have the child they so long for, they must bring her four things: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. Along the way their story becomes tangled with other classic storybook characters, each on their own mission: Cinderella, Jack (and a beanstalk), Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and not one but two handsome princes. Find out more at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or visit www.haods.co.uk.

7. Be Bop a Lula.

Tuesday, April 17, 7.30pm, £21.50 (discounts £19.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The West End smash hit comes to town, paying tribute to five giants of rock ’n’ roll – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. In 1960 American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the United States and were joined by British heart throb Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock ’n’ roll tour. Reviewers were appalled by the onstage antics, audiences screamed their approval and British youth culture was born. Relive these seminal concerts in the company of some incredible singers. With Cochran’s legendary guitar riffs, Vincent’s moody stage presence, Fury’s smouldering looks, Orbison’s lilting tones and Holly’s feel-good rock ’n’ roll anthems, Be Bop a Lula aims to offer an unforgettable experience.

8. Banff Mountain Film Festival – Blue Programme.

Bottom circular picture. April 18, £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Experience an extraordinary collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe.

9. Jason Manford – Muddle Class.

April 19, 7.30pm, £29.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Comedian Jason Manford is on tour once again. This new show features a wealth of new material about Jason’s life growing up ‘working class’, then finding that as he’s got older, part of him has become ‘middle class’, which causes some serious confusion. The whole set is delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit.

10. Yolanda Brown – 10th Anniversary concert.

April 20, 7.30pm, £15-£18, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Double MOBO award-winning YolanDa Brown is the premier female saxophonist in the UK, known for blending jazz, soul and reggae. She has toured with The Temptations, Diana Krall and Billy Ocean and has collaborated with artists such as Mica Paris, Matt Cardle and Julian Marley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.