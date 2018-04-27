Ten things to see in Sussex, April 27 to May 3

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, April 27-29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedians can include: Elliot Steel, Andrew Lawrence, The Noise Next Door, MC Damien Clark, Marlon Davis, Rachel Jackson and John Meagher. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

2. Crimes Under The Sun.

April 27-28, £15-£17.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. A secluded island hotel just off the English coast becomes a crime scene, as a scandal-inducing femme-fatale is felled. All the guests are suspects, but are they alone and is this the first crime this idyllic island has witnessed? Award-winning theatre company New Old Friends present a new comedy thriller directed by James Farrell. The show features four actors playing multiple outrageous characters.

3. I’m About to Lose Control and I Think Joe Lycett.

Friday, April 27, £22, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Joe Lycett is on his new stand-up tour, sharing jokes, paintings and some of the pathetic internet trolling he’s been up to recently. Joe is a familiar face from 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and The Royal Variety Performance.

4. Money for Nothing.

Sunday, April 29, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Money For Nothing is set to bring its high-energy celebration of Dire Straits to The Capitol this Sunday. Spokeswoman Susan Stock said: “The abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes Money for Nothing a must-see for any rock enthusiast. Fronting the band is the brilliant guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams. Behind him the line-up features top-class and experienced musicians that make this band a worthy tribute to Dire Straits. Aled and the entire band have studied Dire Straits in depth to get their tribute as close as possible to the real thing. The show features all the hits, from their first single ‘Sultans of Swing’ to ‘Brothers in Arms’, ‘Walk of Life’ and their last single ‘The Bug’ – also the legendary Money For Nothing’, which was the first ever video played on MTV.”

5. Whitney Rose.

Monday, April 30, £18, 7.45pm, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Part of Americana Night, presented in association with 22o5 Promotions. Canadian singer-songwriter Whitney Rose spent much of her childhood surrounded by country music. She grew up in her grandparents’ bar, where the jukebox played Hank Williams, Kitty Wells, Patsy Cline, and Dolly Parton, who all went on to influence her musical style, which she describes as “vintage-pop-infused neo-traditional country”.

6. Birdsong.

Until April 28, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), £17-£26.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This acclaimed stage show by Rachel Wagstaff is adapted from the world famous novel by Sebastian Faulks. It tells a captivating story of love and courage, before and during the First World War. A spokesperson said: “In pre-war France a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their worlds upside down. As the war breaks out, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Faced with the horror of the war, Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle and the idyll of his former life.” Read the review at www.wscounty

times.co.uk.

7. Ellen Kent’s La Traviata.

Tuesday, May 1, £18.50-£41, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Opera & Ballet International presents an Ellen Kent production with international soloists, a highly-praised chorus and a full orchestra. This version of La Traviata stars the international soprano Alyona Kistenyova and the Korean soprano Maria Hee Jung Kim. Madama Butterfly is on Wednesday, April 2 (same time and price).

8. The Keep It Country Show.

Bottom circular picture. May 2, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Four of Ireland’s top country music stars feature in one super show. The line-up includes Irish Queen Kathy Durkin, the popular John Hogan, the hilarious Gary Gamble and the Star of the County Down Caitlin who will each perform toe-tapping country classics with some light-hearted comedy in the company of Keltic Storm. Keltic Storm is one of Ireland’s best and liveliest bands with highly skilled singers and musicians.

9. Boney M featuring Maizie Williams.

Thursday, May 3, £29.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. One of the biggest names from the ’70s disco era, Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, comes to The Hawth. The new concert celebrates 40 years since they ruled the airwaves and classics include: ‘Rivers of Babylon’, ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Hooray Hooray It’s A Holiday’ and many more.

10. Blake: The Anniversary Tour.

May 3, 8pm, £23-£47, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake is celebrating ten years together with a special tour and album for 2018. A spokesperson said: “More than a million albums sold, number one hits in ten countries and approaching 150 TV appearances around the globe, these three young men continue to enthrall fans the world over with their amazing singing and charismatic stage presence.”

