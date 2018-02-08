Ten things to see in Sussex, February 9-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales.

February 6-10, tickets from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. Emma Rice’s acclaimed production heads to Chichester following its premiere at Shakespeare’s Globe. As the poor heroine struggles to survive, she strikes matches to keep warm and each match conjures a new story. The show is inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen tale, The Little Matchgirl, as well as The Princess and the Pea, The Emperor’s New Clothes and Thumbelina.

2. Bon Giovi.

Friday, February 9, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequermead.org.uk, 01342 302000. Bon Giovi blast onto the stage at the Chequer Mead Arts Centre to perform the greatest hits from Bon Jovi’s extensive career, including ‘Living On A Prayer’, ‘It’s My Life’, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ and some rare tracks that even the original Bon Jovi haven’t performed for years.

3. A Brave Face.

Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm, £12, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full-mask theatre company. A spokesperson said: “Vamos’s shows are highly visual and performed entirely without words using physical storytelling, ensuring that all their performances are accessible to D/deaf audiences, without a signer. A Brave Face tells the story of Ryan, serving in Afghanistan in 2009. He’s there to see the world, learn a trade, get a life. Training is complete, combat is a buzz; he’s part of a team, and knows his job. But on one particular hot and desperate tour of duty, Ryan sees things he can’t talk about to anyone. And then, when he returns home, the trouble really begins. Created from two years of research with ex and serving soldiers, families and health professionals, A Brave Face explores Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS), an unseen and often unrecognised injury of war, and the impact it can have on even the closest of families.”

4. The Grumbleweeds Laughter Show.

Saturday, February 10, 2.30pm, £15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequermead.org.uk, 01342 302000. Join legendary comedy act The Grumbleweeds for a show full of laugh-out-loud comedy routines, a fantastic female singer, a brilliant support comic, theatrical magic and fun for the whole family. See exactly what’s kept The Grumbleweeds at the very top of their game for over 50 years as they perform some of their hilarious comedy routines in this variety spectacular.

5. A Square World.

Monday, February 12, £5-£7, 11.30am and 2.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. In the Founders Room, suitable for ages three to six. When the daily routine of three friends’ lives suddenly changes, they discover – with a little fun and mayhem – how to adapt their world so they can keep playing together. A Square World looks at the unfairness of being left out in a world designed for everyone else but yourself. The non-verbal story uses simple design and object manipulation to create an imaginative world where anything can happen.

6. The Case of the Frightened Lady.

Top circular picture, February 12-17, £26-£29.50, 7.30pm until Feb 16 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. By Edgar Wallace, with Callum Coates, Owen Oldroyd and Rosie Thomson. When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a murder at Mark’s Priory, the ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret. The star cast includes Gray O’Brien, known for his roles in Peak Practice, Casualty and as Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, and Rula Lenska, as well as Charlie Clements, Philip Lowrie, April Pearson, and Ben Nealon.

7. Peter Medhurst.

February 14, 7.30pm, Chapel of the Ascension, University of Chichester. Peter Medhurst presents My World of Opera in a return visit to Funtington Music Group. “Peter’s fascination with opera began at the age of 14 with visits to Glyndebourne,” said spokesman Chris Hough. “With pianist Jeremy Limb, he brings a personal view to the subject and discusses and presents a range of ideas and music from Monteverdi to Britten.” Visit www.funting

tonmusicgroup.co.uk.

8. LOL Comedy Club.

February 14, 8.15pm, £8.50, Crown & Anchor, Shoreham. Comedy returns to Shoreham’s Crown & Anchor’s Long Room on Valentine’s Day. Spokesman Neil-Monticelli Harley-Rüdd said: “The LOL Comedy Club introduces the unique Valentine’s Day Comedy Massacre on February 14, which includes a stint from the comedian who played Tinky Winky in BBC’s hit TV show Teletubbies. Side-splitting humour hits Sussex in the form of stand-ups Stephen Carlin, Martin ‘HurlyBurly’ Huxter, Dave ‘Tinky Winky’ Thompson and Rebekka Turner (bottom circular picture).” Call 01273 463500. Visit www.crownandanchorshoreham.co.uk.

9. Fairport Convention.

Thursday, February 15, 7.30pm, £24-£25.50, Connaught Theatre, Worthing. Fairport Convention recently celebrated their golden anniversary. They are back this year with their Fifty Plus One tour, taking in Worthing’s Connaught Theatre. Violinist Ric Sanders says: “For a band that started in the 1960s… well, there are not many bands like that left. Just the Stones – and they had a few years on us!” Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk/fairport-convention.

10. Aynsley Lister.

Friday, February 16, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Aynsley Lister, who is one of the UK’s finest rocking blues musicians, performs a stripped down gig in an intimate setting. Audiences can witness his amazing ability to sync rhythmical chords, bass lines and stinging lead guitar while singing and accompanying it all with a custom-built stomp box. Visit www.aynsleylister.co.uk to find out more about his music.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.