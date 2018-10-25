Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, October 26, to Thursday, November 1

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Adam Kay. This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor).

Saturday, October 27, £23.50, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music. His accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt, is a Sunday Times bestseller and is being turned into an eight-part BBC series. Copies will be available to purchase and for signature after the performance.

2. Mike Christie.

Friday, October 26, £20.50-£22.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. G4 member Mike Christie is back on the road with an evening of well-known classics in styles ranging from musical theatre, opera and pop to self-penned songs from Mike’s solo albums, as well as songs by Gershwin, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Flanders and Swann, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more. The bass-baritone shot to fame as a member of vocal harmony group G4, who were runners up on the first series of The X Factor.

3. The ELO Experience. Greatest Hits and more tour.

October 26, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Blending rock rhythms with classical influences, The Electric Light Orchestra has released a variety of great albums and embarked on some legendary sell-out tours. The ELO Experience is the world’s foremost tribute to the band, featuring a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection. They have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra to the live stage for more than 12 years.

4. The Wind in the Willows.

Friday, October 26, £13-£15, 2pm, 5pm, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Join Toad, Mole, Ratty and Badger in a new adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, created by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions. The show will be a playful take on Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale, featuring a professional cast of energetic performers and catchy new songs, as well as a wild and anarchic sense of humour.

5. West End Showtime.

Sunday, October 28, 7.30pm, £20, The Capitol, Horsham. Brian Conley and a group of West End stars join forces for a show in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society. Matthew Goodgame, who is starring in 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, lost his mother to the disease when she was 60. Since 2015 he has been raising money for the charity. Matthew has been in the West End since winning the TV Show Musicality in 2004. Brian Conley in his 40-year TV career has starred in award-winning sitcoms including Time After Time and The Grimleys. Other West End guests include Steph Parry who is playing Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street, Drury Lane. Steph shot to fame when she was asked to save a performance of Mamma Mia around the corner while performing in 42nd Street. Jason Gray is a vocalist in Thriller Live. He has an amazing voice and moves to match. Richard Munday is finally available to perform with his friend Matthew after five years of being in Phantom of the Opera. The performers will be joined by a group of future stars selected from The Theatre Workshop.

6. The Nutcracker.

October 30, £32.50-£34.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Featuring a live orchestra with more than 30 musicians. This is a dazzling production of the most famous ballet in the world – The Nutcracker. This seasonal favourite is directed and choreographed by former award-winning Bolshoi Ballet Soloist Konstantin Uralsky. Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love are just some of the elements that will be brought together by the renowned Russian company.

7. Steve Peat. Bikes and Beers.

Tuesday, October 30, 7.30pm, £18, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Presented by Speakers from the Edge. Mountain biking superstar Steve Peat tells the story of his incredible racing career, taking audiences on the journey that saw him become one of the most successful downhill racers of all time.

8. Shakespeare Schools Festival 2018.

Wednesday, October 31, to Thursday, November 1. 7pm, £10.75, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, www.thecapitol

horsham.com, 01403 750220. The Shakespeare Schools Foundation presents the world’s largest youth drama festival at The Capitol. Organisers promise an exhilarating evening, featuring a series of unique abridged Shakespeare productions by Sussex schools. A spokesperson said: “See Shakespeare’s timeless stories brought to life like never before, and support young people from your community as they take to the stage.” Details of the schools performing at The Capitol can be found at www.shakespeareschools.org.

9. One. Amina Khayyam Dance Company.

October 31, 7.45pm, £13.50-£15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. A spokesperson said: “Sensitised by the global refugee issue, Amina Khayyam returns to the fundamental principle of Indian philosophy and classical arts of the cyclic phenomenon, where there is no beginning nor an end, to propose that we are all but refugees of time, undermining how we become territorial of our habitat. Incorporating Nritta (pure dance) and Nritya (expression of narrative), Amina’s kathak takes you on a memorable and intimate journey accompanied by an ensemble of highly reputable musicians.”

10. Jim Davidson. On The Road Again Tour.

Wednesday, October 31, and Friday, November 2 (extra date added due to popular demand). £23.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000,

www.chequermead.org.uk. One of the UK’s favourite comedians, Jim Davidson, takes to The Road Again with a new show. The outspoken stand-up offers a set that should be the antidote to the PC world we live in. Organisers say it’s going to be as outrageous and truthful as ever.