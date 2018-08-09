Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 10-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Me and My Girl.

Until August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. At Hareford Hall in Hampshire, the family solicitor has found the long-lost heir to the Hareford title and riches. But, to everyone’s horror, he’s a Cockney barrow boy called Bill Snibson. As the Duchess sets out to transform him into a true gentleman, Bill’s sweetheart Sally wonders how she fits in to his new life. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene. The show also stars Clive Rowe and Alex Young.

2. The Dreamboys.

Friday, August 10. Tickets from £17, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show and UK tour. This breathtaking production is perfect for hen nights, birthday parties and girls’ nights out. The UK’s most famous male strip group, The Dreamboys are renowned for their atmospheric shows that bring together high-energy dance routines, challenging choreography, some incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities.

3. Teletubbies Live.

The world-famous Teletubbies head to The Hawth, Crawley, on Saturday and Sunday, August 11-12 (10am and 1pm), with a show created especially for the youngest audiences. Kids can join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and ‘Big Hugs’ as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world that aims to capture young children’s imaginations and encourage them to explore the world around them. Tickets are £15 for adults, £5 for children and free for under 2s. Call 01293 553636.

4. HAODS presents Wendy and Peter Pan.

Tuesday to Saturday, August 14-18, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This unforgettable Neverland journey brings the world of the classic J.M. Barrie story to life... but with a bit of a twist. The show is an acclaimed modern version of the tale by Ella Hickson, written for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which tells the story through Wendy Darling’s eyes as the mischievous Peter Pan tumbles into her life. Wendy flies off on an enchanting journey to Neverland with her siblings John and Michael as they search for their ‘lost’ brother. But danger awaits in the form of the most evil pirate in the world, Capitol Hook, the delightfully dithering Smee, and Hook’s dastardly (and pretty incompetent) crew. It’s a timeless and touching play full of laughter and even a few tears as Wendy truly learns what it means to grow up. The show features a talented cast of junior performers, a real-life pirate ship and an original musical score.

5. The Merchant of Venice.

Friday, August 10, £12-£15, children £10, family £38, 7pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Illyria return to The Hawth’s woodland amphitheatre to perform Shakespeare’s comedy that deals with serious issues, namely the keeping of promises. Shakespeare’s memorable courtroom drama is funny, romantic and thought-provoking and the international award-winning Illyria have promised a production to keep you on the edge of your seat.

6. The Skatalites.

Monday, August 13, £20, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk. Plus Samsara Collective and Dakka Skanks. Even after more than 50 years and various line-up changes, The Skatalites are continuing to perform and record new music in their inimitable Jamaican style.

7. Matt’s Comedy Club.

Worthing’s family-friendly comedy club presents Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children on August 14, Dome Function Suite, Dome Cinema, Worthing (2pm). Jay Foreman is an award-winning musical performer whose songs have been heard on BBC Radio 4, The One Show, London Live TV and Dave Gorman’s UK/Ireland tour. Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/439880.

8. Virginia Woolf.

An exhibition inspired by her writings, Pallant House, Chichester, until Sunday, September 16. A spokes-man said: “This major touring exhibition, featuring 80 female artists from 1854 to the present day, has at its heart the pioneering writings of novelist Virginia Woolf. It seeks to show how her perspectives on feminism and creativity have remained relevant to a community of creative women across time: visual artists working in photography, painting, sculpture and film who have sought to record the vast scope of female experience and to shape alternative ways for women to be.”

9. Romesh Ranganathan – Work In Progress.

Wednesday, August 15 (and Friday, August 17), £10, 8pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Join stand-up comedian Romesh as he tries out some brand new material. Since quitting his career as a maths teacher seven years ago, Romesh Ranganathan has gone on to make a real name for himself in the UK comedy world. He is a regular on TV screens, best known for his performances on BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and BBC2’s Mock The Week. Tickets cost £10. Max four tickets per customer. Ages 16-plus only. Visit romeshranganathan.co.uk to find out more.

10. The Spirit of the Horse.

Renaissance. Fontwell Racecourse, Thursday to Sunday, August 16-19. This show combines the extraordinary talents of more than 20 horses and their riders in a truly unique spectacle. Staged in the equestrian touring theatre, specially designed for Spirit of the Horse with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, this is a world-class show that aims to appeal to all ages. Visit www.spiritofthehorseshow.com.

