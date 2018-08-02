Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 3-9

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Meeting.

Until August 11, tickets start at £28, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Rachel has been the voice for her deaf mother since she was born, but now she wants to be heard for herself. The two have found sanctuary in a Quaker community that reveres silence, but the world is at war and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to live in Friendship. When a stranger arrives, their fragile peace is set to shatter. This powerful new play, written by Charlotte Jones and directed by Natalie Abrahami, stars Laurie Davidson, Lydia Leonard, Gerald Kyd and Jean St Clair.

2. Stars From The Commitments.

Saturday, August 4, £28.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Stars from the film The Commitments are coming to The Hawth, direct from Dublin. Funny, musical and dramatic, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of Dublin Soul band, The Commitments. They are managed by Jimmy Rabbitte, an unemployed wheeler and dealer with a vision to create The Worlds Hardest Working Band. Having performed to hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, this live stage show features original Commitments cast members and musicians. Hits include ‘Mustang Sally’, ‘Midnight Hour’ and ‘Try A Little Tenderness’.

3. Barbara Dickson with Nick Holland.

Petworth Festival. Friday August 3, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Petworth. This musical duo let the words and melodies take centre stage as they perform material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats and some of her classic hits.

4. Art exhibition.

This year’s Treve Cottage Art Show near Petworth (until August 5, 11am-6pm daily) goes ahead in memory of founder Bronnie Cunningham who died in March. Her son Euan said: “Bronnie was the original founder of the Treve Art Show, nearly 25 years ago. We will be showing her work, including scarves, cushions and silk pictures, along with other creative and literary achievements. Mum was always keen to give people a platform to help promote and sell their work. She was always incredibly supportive to me and taught me many lessons in persistence, determination and gentle persuasion.” Free parking and entry. Treve Cottage, River Common near Petworth. Visit www.trevefestival.weebly.com.

5. The Film Photography Exhibition.

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery. This exhibition will display the work of Paul Holmes and Sarah Ash, the founders of NEG35 Film Photography. They are film enthusiasts who like nothing more than going out and shooting film. Paul and Sarah aim to spread the joy of film through The NEG35 society, which hopes to bring together photographers of all ages and backgrounds. Paul’s work has an emphasis on street photography and images of people going about their everyday lives. Visitors will see photographs from his recent trip to China. Sarah expresses her inspiration via the medium of film, poetry, and multimedia, creating artwork with no digital intervention. Both photographers use photographic film and wet printing, to create stunning images with the aid of light sensitive paper, chemical processes and passion. The exhibition comes to a close on Saturday, August 11, where people will get a chance to meet the artists with talks at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Find out more at www.horshammuseum.org

6. A Contour, A Curve – The Lie Of The Land.

New exhibition at Arundel’s Gallery57, 57 Tarrant Street (until August 27). Ann Symes, artist and owner, said: “Jayne Walker’s land vessels express the theme and title of Gallery57’s summer exhibition perfectly. The geographical features of the Welsh and Cornish landscapes, visited and endlessly explored since childhood, inspire her sculptures. She carves Crystacal, a durable plaster, into forms that describe the curves of the land and coast.”

7. Stephen Page.

August 6, £30, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page returns to the UK. Steven’s powerful tenor is among the most instantly recognizable voices in popular music. He is a founding member of The Barenaked Ladies with whom he toured the globe and sold millions of albums. Steven has continued his evolution with an array of solo projects since 2009.

8. Black Magic – The Little Mix Show.

August 8, 7pm, £13-15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Dance, scream and sing along to this highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix. The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to your doorstep with live vocals and full-on choreography that is suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike.

9. That’ll Be The Day.

Thursday, August 9, £19-£25.50, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. After an incredible three decades of touring, the UK’s number one rock ’n’ roll variety production returns with another brand new show. A spokesperson said: “That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s plus more hilarious comedy. Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early ’90s. Now it performs more than 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK.”

10. Material Girl – The Madonna Story.

August 9, £23.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. As the Queen of Pop turns 60 this year, Material Girl soars into theatres across the UK to tell the phenomenal story of one of the world’s most prolific female singers. With incredible vocals, amazing dancers, video footage and narration, Material Girl celebrates Madonna’s greatest songs. Audiences are taken on a journey through the scandals, the controversy and the music of one of the world’s most iconic figures.

