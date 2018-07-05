Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, July 6-12

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Dinosaur World Live.

Friday to Sunday, July 13-15, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs to life on stage in an interactive show for the whole family. The production presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her prehistoric pals along to meet everyone.

2. Mark Anthony as Prince.

Thursday, July 5, 8pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Marc Anthony is one of the world’s best tributes to Prince, not only sounding like him but looking exactly like him too. Join Marc and his live band as they take you through the hits of one of pop music’s most iconic superstars. All the songs will be played live and include ‘Kiss’, ‘Purple Rain’, ‘1999’, ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Little Red Corvette’, ‘When Doves Cry’ and more.

3. King of Pop, starring Navi.

Moonwalk the night away at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Saturday, July 7, with Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi. Spokeswoman Sarah Oldham said: “King Of Pop – The Legend Continues stars Navi who was hired by Michael Jackson himself as the star’s official body double. With an incredible live band and dancers, the production features all of Jackson’s mega-hits in a fast-paced, two-hour show that will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along all night to the likes of ‘Thriller’, ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘Smooth Criminal’. Navi is widely regarded as the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet – a claim that is backed up by an incredible list of achievements chalked up in a career spanning three decades. As well as working for Michael as his official body double, the star also booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles. Michael not only applauded Navi for his renditions of ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘Billie Jean’, but also went on to give him a standing ovation, captured live on film by a local news crew. Since Michael’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJ Estate and has performed his tribute worldwide.” Tickets cost £15-£20. Call 01342 302000.

4. Me and My Girl.

Until August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. The new staging is directed by Daniel Evans with choreography by Alistair David. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene. The show also stars Clive Rowe and Alex Young.

5. String Dimensions.

Monday, July 9, 7.30pm, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester. Founded by lead violinist Bogdan Vacarescu in 2017, this London-based chamber ensemble of soloists is united by a mutual passion for music rarely heard.

6. Elio Pace presents Elvis Presley.

July 10, 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Spokesman Dan Hicklin said: “After five years touring the Billy Joel Songbook to sold-out theatres across the country, Elio Pace (top circular picture) now turns his attention to another of his musical heroes, Elvis Presley, in his highly anticipated new show. While the Billy Joel Songbook will continue in the autumn, Elio brings this new show to theatres across the UK in a 15-date tour this July. Teaming up with multi-talented drummer and percussionist Steve Rushton (Imelda May, Jeff Beck, Phil Spector, Hot Chocolate), this unique piece of musical theatre celebrates the music of The King. No bass, no guitars, just voice, piano and drums.”

7. David Harrild.

Wednesday, July 11, 7.15pm, £7.50, Roffey Club, Spooners Road, Horsham, www.horshammelodytimes.co.uk, 07940 360189. The new Horsham Melody Times music for all series of live concerts enjoyed a successful opening night, with an enthusiastic audience enjoying the music of Glenn Miller, Liberace, Andre Rieu and more played by top organists Michael Wooldridge and Chris Stanbury. Michael said: “The next concert features David Harrild, who, with over 30 years of experience in entertainment, is popular all around the UK for his chatty concerts packed with swing music, lively Latins, country favourites and more. Besides his concert work, David is also the brains behind the many sound presets offered in the latest TRX Organ Systems, so players will be thrilled to see him perform live on the latest Yamaha flagship, the Genos.”

8. Edinburgh previews.

July 10, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sara Barron: For Worse and Laura Lexx: Trying (bottom circular picture). Sara Barron, the queen of New York’s live storytelling scene, delivers her debut stand-up hour. Filthy, funny and incisive, Barron skewers her husband, her child and herself. Laura Lexx spent 2017 trying to get through therapy, trying the patience of everyone, and trying for a baby. She’s done trying now; it’s time to laugh.

9. Bratislava Hot Serenaders.

With the Serenader Sisters, July 12, £18-£19, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. A vintage 21-piece orchestra playing swing and dance music of the ’20s and ’30s with classic musicianship, period dressing and genuine style. Led by trumpeter Juraj Bartoš, the ensemble features multi-reed players, three violins and the Serenader Sisters.

10. A Country Night In Nashville.

Thursday, July 12, £27, 7.30pm The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Starring Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes. A Country Night in Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music. It’s a journey through the history of country, featuring songs from its biggest stars, both past and present.

