Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, May 11-17

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Present Laughter.

Until Saturday, May 12, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Actor Garry Essendine is at the height of his fame and he’s about to take his latest theatrical hit overseas. But he’s also in the middle of a mid-life crisis. This sparkling comedy about sex, fame and a man wrestling with his own self-image is widely regarded as Noël Coward’s most autobiographical play. Actor, comedian and presenter Rufus Hound plays Garry, returning to Chichester following Neville’s Island in 2013.

2. Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook.

Friday, May 11, 7.30pm, £20, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Someone Like You is a tribute to one of the 21st Century’s finest singer-songwriters. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie Markham has the outstanding voice to deliver all the captivating Adele hits. The concert aims to faithfully recreate the magic of Adele’s three record-breaking albums – 19, 21 and 25 – and features the songs ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Skyfall’.

3. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The Colours of Beethoven,

Friday, May 11, £31.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “RPO principal associate conductor Alexander Shelley leads an all Beethoven programme, opening with the fiery and dramatic Coriolan Overture and ending with the radiant Symphony No 4. From the dramatic clashes of the opening to the singing, poetic phrases of the central movement, Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto features the many aspects of this great composer’s personality. It is performed by Jayson Gillham. Prior to the performance, there will be a pre-concert talk with music expert Gwynn Parry-Jones.”

4. The Tina Turner Experience.

Saturday, May 12, £24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The Tina Turner Experience charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers. It comes packed with hits including ‘Private Dancer’, ‘Nutbush City Limits’ and ‘Proud Mary’. A spokesman said: “This concert-style show features an incredible, completely live, seven-piece band making this the only tribute show of its kind. Powerful vocals, backing singers and fabulous professional dancers with electrifying dance routines make The Tina Turner Experience Simply the Best.”

5. Random/Generations.

Until June 2. Tickets from £20, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Fierce, warm and funny, these two short and haunting dramas examine love, life and loss through the lives of two families on two continents. Random is a play for one actress, while the Generations company includes a South African choir. A playwright, screenwriter and director, Debbie Tucker Green is one of theatre’s most original and internationally acclaimed voices. Both plays are directed by Tinuke Craig, winner of the 2014 Genesis Future Director Award and Associate Director at the Gate Theatre 2015-2016.

6. Gary Barlow.

Monday, May 14. Ticket prices from £38.50, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. With support from K T Tunstall. Gary Barlow is a British singer-songwriter and record producer who found worldwide fame as a member of Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That has won eight BRIT awards and sold more than 45 million records.

7. Carter Sampson.

Tuesday, May 15, £16, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. With Jesse Aycock and Lauren Barth. A spokesperson said: “Carter Sampson is an Oklahoma City-based artist is blessed by a musical family legacy that includes talents like Roy Orbison. The inspiring artist tours extensively in the USA and in 2016 completed a successful tour of Europe. Her fourth full-length studio album, Wilder Side, is a soulful and soft country masterpiece. Focusing on themes of heartbreak and the open road, Wilder Side is the kind of pure country record that has far more in common with classic releases from the likes of Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris than it does with anything one will find on country radio.”

8. Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert.

Tuesday, May 15, 8pm, £25.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. Recognised as one of the finest observation-al comics in the industry, Ed Byrne’s television credits are numerous, including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015 and The World’s Most Dangerous Roads. Ed said: “We’re spoiled in many little ways, but not spoiled enough. Where I think we’re not acting spoiled enough is in the political arena.” Ed’s new show features routines about running out of petrol in the most awkward place imaginable, helping rescue an injured man, and the nation-dividing EU referendum.

9. You Win Again.

Wednesday, May 16, 8pm, £25, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Prepare to experience the distinct sound of the Bee Gees in an unforgettable concert spectacular. Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton. The concert features all the great tunes, including ‘Night Fever’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘More Than A Woman’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’, ‘How Deep is Your Love?’, ‘Jive Talkin’, ‘Tragedy’, ‘Massachusetts’, ‘I’ve Got to Get a Message to You’ and many more.

10. Sarah and Duck.

Thursday, May 17, £14.50, 1.30pm, 4pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The enchanting world of an award winning CBeebies show will be brought to life in a brand new stage production. A spokesperson said: “Join Sarah and Duck and a host of your favourite friends as they plan a birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. Told through a fantastic blend of puppetry, storytelling and music, Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take you and your children on a magical adventure.”

