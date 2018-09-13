Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, September 14-20

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Outdoor cinema.

Crawley Borough Council is once again hosting three nights of free outdoor cinema in the town centre. This year’s film extravaganza takes place from Friday to Sunday, September 14-16, with entertainment starting at 6.30pm each night. The films will start playing between 7.15pm and 7.30pm. There will be live music, dance performances, discounted food, movie snacks and even a surf simulator. Disney’s Moana kicks off the weekend on Friday in Queens Square. Inspire Performance will warm up the crowd with Disney songs beforehand. Surfing simulator 4pm-7pm. The Oscar-winning musical La La Land will be screened in the Historic High Street on Saturday. Spielberg’s 1982 hit E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial will be screened on the Sunday. Hosted on the High Street, the evening will start with a performance of film soundtracks by Crawley Millennium Concert Band. There will be doughnuts for sale each evening and also offers on food and drink from the cafes, pubs and restaurants in the High Street. The films chosen are aimed at families, but parental supervision is advised. Limited chairs will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Check for updates on the council’s website and social media channels. Visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events.

2. Classical music.

Concert pianist Martin James Bartlett returns to Steyning Music Society on Saturday, September 15, to present a programme of music by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin and Scriabin. Society spokesman Gary Prior said: “Since winning the title of BBC Young Musician 2014, Martin has maintained a high profile on the classical music scene with his regular appearances at the BBC Proms, including performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eric Whitacre.” The concert is at the Steyning Centre and begins at 7.30pm. Tickets for non-members cost £15, members pay £10 and students are £2, available in advance from the Steyning Bookshop or on 01903 812662. Visit www.steyningmusicsociety.org.

3. Horrible Histories.

Thursday to Sunday, September 13-16. Horrible Histories’ Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors head to Horsham’s Capitol this week. The dreadfully educational kids’ shows use actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects to bring history to life. Families can discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt, and find out the fate of Henry’s wives. Tickets £15. Call 01403 750220.

4. Calan.

September 15, £13.50, 8pm, Connaught Studio, Worthing, 01903 206206. Calan, the international award-winning band from Wales, are back on the road with their infectious rhythms and high-energy routines to celebrate ten years since the release of their first album with a brand-new compilation recording called Deg or 10. They come with accordion, harp, guitar, fiddles and Welsh bagpipes along with a virtuoso performance from a champion step-dancer. Band spokesman Phil Simpson said: “Calan bring together the remarkable talents of five young musicians giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. With a contemporary and lively approach, they breathe new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot-tapping tunes and spirited and energetic performances of Welsh step-dancing.”

5. Grimethorpe Band.

Sunday, September 16, £11.25-£12.75, 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Formed in 1917, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution. National and British Open Champions on numerous occasions, the band’s contest successes are legendary. These include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.

6. Simon Gledhill.

Sept. 16, £14-£17, 2.30pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. Simon will be at the Worthing Wurlitzer in the latest concert from The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust. Chairman Simon Field said: “Simon Gledhill is considered to be one of today’s foremost theatre organists. He is known for his highly musical interpretations of popular and light music on the organ.”

7. Barnstormers Comedy.

Sunday, September 16, 7.30pm, £10-£12, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Host Kevin Precious presents a night of comedy from three top-notch stand-ups. The evening will feature the wonderfully chaotic and improvisatory skills of Patrick Monahan, the twinkley eyed raconteur that is Paddy Lennox and the delightfully offbeat Markus Birdman.

8. Mankala Plays Graceland.

September 19, £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Zaza Music and African Night Fever Present Mankala Plays Graceland by Paul Simon. This evening celebrates Paul Simon’s groundbreaking album, which introduced the world to the joyful sounds of South African township music including groups such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Find out more at www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/music.

9. Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four.

Thursday to Saturday, September 20-22, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Fri mat 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

10. Rock ’n’ Roll Paradise.

Thursday, September 20, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Rock ’n’ Roll Paradise, now in its ninth year, is back for 2018 with a jam-packed show in an exciting new format. The music plays the leading role as it takes audiences on a mystery rock and roll a ride through those great days of the 1950s and ’60s, an era that changed music forever. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

