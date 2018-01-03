Ten things to see in Sussex, January 5-12

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, January 5-6, 7pm/8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Acts can include: Alistair Barrie, Funmbi Omotayo, The Noise Next Door (pictured) and MC Stephen Grant. Visit the Komedia’s website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Holiday On Ice.

Friday, January 5, to Sunday, January 14. Prices start from £22. Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Holiday On Ice presents its new production, Time, which celebrates “the best and most memorable times of our lives”. Director and choreographer David Liu, known for his innovative and exciting choreography, will lead the cast of highly skilled skaters from the four corners of the world. David has choreographed for skating luminaries like Brian Boitano, Lu Chen, Midori Ito, Roslyn Sumners, and Katarina Witt, as well as NBC’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas Specials. David has also choreographed works for the renowned Ice Theatre of New York.

3. Beyond the Barricade.

Friday, January 5, 7.30pm, £22, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Recreating original West End and Broadway musical hits with amazing authenticity, this cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables, present an incredible two-hour show. The concert stars: Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of musicians.

4. Moscow City Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty.

Friday to Sunday, January 5-7, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Moscow City Ballet returns to the Festival Theatre with this stunning show, presented in the classic Russian style with a full orchestra. The ballet has marked the new year in Chichester for over a decade and offers a fantastic end to the festive season. The enchanting tale of The Sleeping Beauty inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his best music, and the ballet has captivated audiences for well over a century. Featuring the elegant Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince, the wicked Carabosse, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of other fairytale characters, this magical production showcases the company’s extraordinary dramatic and lyrical talents. Visit moscowcityballet.com to find out more.

5. Elvis Night: Suspiciously Elvis.

Saturday, January 6, 8pm, £21.50, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. All Elvis, all night! This tribute show commemorates 40 years since the passing of the King of rock ’n’ roll with two hours of all the classic Elvis hits. Suspiciously Elvis is one of the best impersonators in the business.

6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Until January 7, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. TV personality Stephen Mulhern is back at The Hawth, Crawley, for this year’s pantomime. Joining the Catchphrase star will be a top quality cast, which includes Michael J. Batchelor as the Dame and Lauren Cocoracchio as Snow White (top circular picture). From the same producers that brought you last year’s Peter Pan, Snow White promises to be wonderful entertainment with stunning costumes and a genuinely funny script.

7. The Play That Goes Wrong.

Wednesday to Sunday, January 10-14, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning smash hit comedy, which is now playing on Broadway and enjoying its fourth year in the West End. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong...does! Hilarity ensues as the actors battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call.

8. The Circus of Horrors.

Wednesday, January 10, 7.30pm, £25 (discounts £22), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This horrifically successful phenomenon (bottom circular picture) returns with its latest incarnation – Voodoo. The new show is a spectacular mix of bizarre and fantastic circus acts, all woven into a sensational shock/horror story and infused with the darkest of magic.

9. Strangers on a Train.

January 5-13, £13.50-£47, various times, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Coronation Street’s Christopher Harper plays Charles Bruno in Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train. Charles is a manipulative playboy who has a chance encounter with troubled stranger Guy Haines (Jack Ashton) in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy is a successful businessman with a nagging doubt about the fidelity of his wife. Charles is a cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. Between them, a casual conversation develops into a daring and dangerous plan. It’s a fascinating piece to get into, Christopher says: “Highsmith is a writer who is really not interested in justice. She is not remotely interested as a writer in bringing people to justice at all. She is much more interested in the internal stress and turmoil and duress that people go through when they have done something…” Highsmith’s novel was famously turned into a film by Alfred Hitchcock. “The wonderful thing that Hitchcock shares with Highsmith is that level of suspense even when things have become unavoidable. You can see what is going to happen, but with every inch you are thinking ‘He might not, he might not…’ That’s what Highsmith does so well. We get to the second murder by the interval, so it is really not a ‘whodunnit’. It is a ‘whydunnit’ and how will it all pan out.”

10. Dance to the Music.

Friday, January 12, 7.30pm, £32 (VIP seats for £52 include a post-show meet and greet with the cast), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This dance show, created by and starring Kristina Rihanoff, features a cast of eight amazing dancers. These include former Strictly professionals Robin Windsor and Oksana Platero, as well as singers Chris Maloney and Beth Sherburn. Audiences can expect to see the Argentine tango, ballet, salsa and more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.