Ten things to see in Sussex, March 2-9

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. T.Rextasy.

Friday, March 2, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan’s special ingredient of rock-a-boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s, including ‘Love to Boogie’, ‘Telegram Sam’, ‘Jeepster’ and ‘20th Century Boy’. Renowned tribute act T.Rextasy have been performing the band’s music around the world for over 20 years.

2. Larry Dean – Fandan.

Friday, March 2, £9.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Fandan is the third, new hour of stand-up from Amused Moose Comedy Award winner and Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Larry Dean. Hear Larry’s thoroughly unique take on subjects such as ‘pray the gay away’ camps, body dysmorphia and long-distance relationships, which are spun expertly into a tale of an unusual lunch date.

3. Let The Music Play, a celebration of Barry White.

Saturday, March 3, £20, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Spokesman Shaan Hicks said: “Fresh off touring alongside the Stylistics and the Three Degrees and now coming to East Grinstead, direct from the USA, William Hicks is celebrating music icon Mr Barry White. Some may know him as lead singer of the Soul Satisfaction American Four Tops show who have performed all over the world. With rave reviews this brand-new show, Let The Music Play, offers all the hits of the legendary Barry White with support from the fabulous Motown trio the Supreme Dreamgirls along with live band Soul Unlimited. If you love soul and Motown get your dancing shoes on and get ready to party.”

4. Sandgate Singers.

The Sandgate Singers will be performing The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins. They will be joined by guest singers and orchestra and directed by Peter Allwood in Arundel Cathedral on Saturday, March 3, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.sandgatesingers.com or The Card Shop, Storrington or call 01903 741984. The performance is in aid of Love Your Hospital. Spokeswoman Esther Coates said: “In 2018 this country commemorates the centenary of the end of the First World War. A war that caused death and injury to millions of people and created political turmoil in the years to come. The British composer Karl Jenkins composed this seminal choral work, which is a compelling musical account of the terrible consequences of war, and dedicated it to the victims of the war in Kosovo.”

5. An Audience with Katie Price.

Sunday, March 4, 7.45pm, £24.15-£60, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Formerly known as Jordan, Katie Price shares her stories and performs her new single ‘I Got U’ during a special evening in Brighton. The English TV personality and glamour model, who is currently appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, also made a name for herself appearing in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! as well as her own reality shows.

6. Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Elgar.

Top circular picture by Lars Borges. March 4, £19-£28, 2.45pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. With Worthing Symphony Orchestra. Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “The guest soloist for WSO’s March concert is 18-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason – a young musician in the ascendancy. Since winning BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016, Sheku made his Proms debut in 2017 at the Albert Hall with the Chinese Orchestra. In February 2017, he performed an arrangement of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah for cello and string trio at the BAFTAS, an interpretation which brought the celebrity filled audience to their feet and which has subsequently been shared and viewed by millions on social media.”

7. Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads.

Wednesday, March 7, £15-£19, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Sara Pascoe is enjoying a year-long, one woman stag-do. From spiritual retreats to city-breaks, life-drawing classes and football matches, she has been drunk and lonely everywhere. This is a new show from a comic you may have seen on Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week, QI and Taskmaster on Dave.

8. Private Lives.

March 6-7, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Wednesday matinee 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. London Classic Theatre presents Noël Coward’s comedy masterpiece. Olivia Beardsley and Helen Keeley (bottom circular picture by Sheila Burnett) return as Sibyl Chase and Amanda Prynne and are joined by two new cast members, Gareth Bennett-Ryan (Elyot Chase) and Paul Sandys (Victor Prynne). A spokesperson said: “1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at her charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda. Champagne flows as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.”

9. Tim Vine – Sunset Milk Idiot.

Friday, March 9, 8pm, £25.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tim Vine is back on tour, telling lots of silly new jokes, showing off his homemade props and singing daft ditties. The following subjects will be touched upon briefly: pixie football, ice cream and nibble feeders. Stand-up fans are invited to sit down and laugh in an evening of comedy without a message.

10. Moon River & Me – Jimmy Osmond.

Friday, March 9, 7.30pm, £32-£75, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This tribute show is packed with award-winning music, nostalgic footage and Jimmy Osmond’s own personal memories of Andy Williams. Jimmy, who made his performance debut at the age of three on television on The Andy Williams Show, will perform many of the romantic songs that made the singer so popular.

