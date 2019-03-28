Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday, March 29, to Thursday, April 4

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Let The Music Play – A Celebration of Barry White.

Friday, March 29, £23.50-£25, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This show features the vocal talents of William Hicks. A spokesperson said: “Let the Music Play takes you on a musical journey, bringing you as close to the real Barry White and his music as is possible. Hailing from Atlanta Georgia, William Hicks has a mesmerising stage presence, an effortless style, silky smooth vocals and delivers all the greatest hits such as ‘You’re the First, the Last, My Everything’, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, ‘Just the Way You Are’, ‘Your Sweetness’ and, of course, ‘Let the Music Play’ among many others. William is joined on stage by his amazing live orchestra and the Motown trio the Supreme Dreamgirls.”

2. Stuart Goldsmith – End Of.

Friday, March 29. End Of. £11.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Comedian Stuart Goldsmith returns with a comic odyssey about how it works out in the end, and whether anyone cares. This is intelligent stand-up for everybody, but it’s of particular interest to people over 30 who have lost touch with their old friends and can’t eat just one pain au chocolat. The show features ultimates, absolutes and surprisingly few conclusions.

3. Jackson Live In Concert.

Saturday, March 30, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Jackson Live in Concert features the hugely talented CJ recreating the Michael Jackson experience with his astonishing renditions of all the hits. CJ is one of the most experienced and dedicated Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world, perfectly capturing the look, the moves and the voice. The concert features live musicians, dancers and fabulous costumes.

4. Tredegar Band.

March 31. £11.25-£12.75, 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The Tredegar Band is one of the most famous and successful brass bands in the world. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “With over 150 years of rich musical heritage they continue to explore exciting artistic horizons – from film appearances to contemporary ballet productions. They are a groundbreaking brass band with an artistic ambition based on musical excellence. Tredegar Band have become multiple winners of major competitions; claiming the British Open title in 2010 and again in 2013. They continue to represent the town that bears their name with pride. This was literally so with the 2014 BAFTA award winning film, Pride, where they provided a major part of the musical score.”

5. AniMalcolm.

Monday, April 1, £16, 6.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Story Pocket Theatre bring AniMalcolm to The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday. This fun-filled, musical family production is based on the bestselling children’s book by David Baddiel. A spokesperson said: “Malcolm doesn’t like animals, which is a problem because his family are wild about them. In fact their house is full of pets of all shapes and sizes. The only bright spot on the horizon is the Year Six school trip, until there he is on the bus, heading to… a farm. But on a school trip like no other, Malcolm begins to understand animals more deeply than anyone. Will he end up the same as before? Because sometimes the hardest thing to become is yourself.”

6. Hancock’s Half Hour.

April 2-3, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto the airwaves of the BBC Light Programme with a comedy show unlike anything the British public had heard before. Playing a less successful version of himself and surrounded by a cast of fellow comedy greats including Sid James, Hattie Jacques and Kenneth Williams, Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the first programmes in the genre we now know as sitcom. Written by young up-and-comers Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, who later went on to create Steptoe and Son, Hancock’s Half Hour redefined radio comedy and has had people laughing non-stop for the past 65 years. Now, 65 years after its first broadcast, Apollo Theatre Company, who recently produced the UK tours of The Goon Show and Round the Horne, bring the show to the stage for the first time.

7. Caroline’s Kitchen.

Wednesday to Saturday, April 3-6. From £24.50, 7.30pm until April 6 (Thursday and Saturday 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Caroline Langrishe, Aden Gillett and James Sutton. A spokesperson said: “Caroline Mortimer is the nation’s favourite TV cook. In the glow of the studio lights, she has it all – a sparkling career, a big house, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But when the camera turns off the truth comes out and when an unexpected guest disrupts a night of celebration there is more to spill than the wine…”

8. Solid Silver ’60s Show.

April 3, £35, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare. Bourne Again. The Hawth in Crawley is offering the chance to travel back to the 1960s during an evening of classic hits performed by the original hit makers.

9. Julian Dutton in Do You Think That’s Wise?

Thursday, April 4, 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An affectionate tribute to one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars. Impressionist Julian Dutton (BBC1’s The Big Impression) brings to life the man behind the wry smile and urbane English repartee that charmed millions and turned John Le Mesurier into a household name as Sergeant Wilson in Dad’s Army.

10. Richard Durrant.

Thursday, April 4, 7.30pm, £16, £14 concessions, £5 for under 18s, Ropetackle, Shoreham, ropetackle

centre.co.uk, 01273 464440. Richard Durrant returns to the Ropetackle Arts Centre with an unplugged and unamplified recital that’s performed in the round at his favourite arts venue. The concert features a selection of some of the world’s most famous guitar solos. Find out more about Richard’s music at www.richarddurrant.com.

