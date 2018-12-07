Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, December 7-13

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. YolanDa Brown – Tenth Anniversary.

Friday, December 7, 7.30pm, £15-£18, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. Ten years ago YolanDa Brown was studying a PhD in Management Science when a career in music came calling. Now, this double MOBO award winner is the premier female saxophonist in the UK. Renowned for her unique fusion of reggae, jazz and soul, this concert features music from YolanDa’s albums, as well as plenty of crowd favourites. YolanDa has toured with artists such as Diana Krall, The Temptations and Billy Ocean, and collaborated with musicians like Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurance, Bob Marley’s son Julian and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

2. Aladdin.

Friday, December 7, until January 6, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Aladdin stars Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner as Abanazar, Shaheen Jafargholi as Aladdin, Jess Robinson as the Spirit of the Ring, Nathaniel Morrison as the Genie of the Lamp, Ian Jones as Wishee Washee, Phil Stewart as the Emperor and Emily Day as Princess Jasmine. The panto also sees the return of two Crawley favourites: Michael J Batchelor as Widow Twankey and Richard Franks as PC Pongo.

3. Bridget Christie – What Now?

Saturday, December 8, 8pm, £18, Chichester Festival Theatre (Minerva), www.cft.org.uk. Multi-award winning comedian Bridget Christie is bringing her latest stand-up show to Chichester. A spokesperson said: “Brexit. Trump. Nuclear apocalypse. Environmental catastrophe. But let’s be positive, at least Hugh Hefner is dead! Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things in life? There has to be another way of living that is more enjoyable than this. But can Bridget find it?”

4. Singers Rechoired.

Popular community choir Singers Rechoired will be presenting their winter concert in aid of Coastal West Sussex Mind at Findon Valley Free Church on Friday, December 7 (7.30pm). Chairman Linda Turner said: “Entrance is free but there will be refreshments to purchase at the interval and a retiring collection. Come along and enjoy some communal singing of popular carols and also to hear the choir sing some not so well-known songs and carols. The choir is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year so come along and help it exceed the £30k it has already raised for local charities. If you can’t make the concert you can catch the choir in Worthing town centre at 2pm on Sunday, December 9, where they are taking part in the Worthing Winter Fest and on Thursday, December 13, at St. Pauls for HFT’s The Coming of Christmas, which starts at 7.30pm. Please note booking is required for this.” Find out more at christmasworthing.eventbrite.co.uk or www.singersrechoired.co.uk.

5. Roy Wood – Rock and Roll Christmas Show.

Monday, December 10, £28, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Celebrate the holiday season with a man who has helped shape our musical Christmas. Recently inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Roy is known across the world as a founder of The Move, ELO, and Wizzard. This rock-packed evening features Roy with his Big Rock and Roll Band, performing classic hits like ‘California Man’, ‘Flowers In The Rain’ and ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’.

6. Romesh Ranganathan – Work In Progress.

Monday, December 10, 8pm, £11.50, The Hawth studio, 01293 553636. Join Romesh as he tries out some new material. The stand-up comedian and actor was once a maths teacher, but made his comedy circuit debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as one of British comedy’s brightest stars. A spokesperson said: “His two Edinburgh Festival shows, ‘Rom Com’ and ‘Rom Wasn’t Built In a Day’, were nominated for the Edinburgh Foster’s Best Newcomer Award 2013 and Best Show Award 2014. In 2015 his BBC series Asian Provocateur was nominated for a BAFTA and received wide critical acclaim. In 2016 his debut solo tour, Irrational, sold more than 100,000 tickets and saw Romesh receive the Ents24 Hardest Working Comedian of the Year award.” Find out more at www.romeshranganathan.co.uk.

7. Little Star.

Tuesday, December 11, 1pm and 2.30pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. This show for babies introduces your little ones to Little Star as she swings from shooting stars, slides down crescent moons and bounces on fluffy clouds. Combining puppetry, music and captivating visuals, the intimate and relaxed performance offers the perfect first theatre experience for babies aged 6-18 months. Tickets cost £6 for one adult and one baby. Extra tickets £5.

8. Eddie Martin – Eddie’s Story of Blues.

Wednesday, December 12, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley. Guitarist and harmonica player Eddie plays music and tells the fascinating story of the blues in a popular live show that aims to be both entertaining and educational. He offers music from Son House and Charlie Patton through to Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Elmore James as well as some of his own compositions. Tickets £15.

9. A Georgian Christmas.

This festive season Petworth House reignites the traditions of the Georgian era. A Georgian Christmas is at the venue until January 1. Spokesman Henry Jarvis said: “Petworth House invites you to step back in time to the 19th century and celebrate Christmas with the 3rd Earl of Egremont and his new wife Elizabeth Ilive.” Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

10. The Rocky Horror Show.

December 13 to January 5, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Rocky Horror Show is the big Christmas event at Brighton’s Theatre Royal this year. The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house while on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity.