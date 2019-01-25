Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 25-31

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Full Monty.

The Play by Simon Beaufoy. Until Saturday, January 26, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, 0844 871 7650. Simon Beaufoy’s hilarious stage show is based on the hit 1997 movie. The all-star cast will be led by Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and winner of Dancing On Ice) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Bremner) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Coronation Street, Benidorm) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood, Hollyoaks) as Dave and James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy. It also stars Liz Carney as Jean, Amy Thompson as Mandy, Bryonie Pritchard as Linda and Keeley Fitzgerald as Sharon.

2. Twelfth Night.

Until January 26, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk. Flute Theatre presents a unique production of one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies. Viola is saved from drowning with a bucket of freezing water and welcomed into Illyria by a mysterious clown who leads her on a dreamlike odyssey. With nothing but instruments, costumes and props that may have been washed up on a beach, the cast of seven actors are swung between characters, between actor and musician, and between love and madness.

3. The Supersonic ’70s Show.

Saturday, January 26, 7.30pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Fancy dress is encouraged for this trip back in time to an iconic decade, which features ‘catsuit wonder girl’ vocalist Janey Bombshell and a live band. A spokesperson said: “This all-live band delivers a power packed spectacle that will have the women dancing in the aisles and the men air guitaring to all those hits from this golden age of pop. From the towering might of Queen, Fleetwood Mac and ELO, to the pin-up pop of David Cassidy, David Essex and Donny Osmond, and the foot stompin’ sounds of Sweet, T.Rex, Mud and Suzi Quatro, you won’t have time to catch your breath.”

4. Art. A play by Yasmina Reza.

Until February 2, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Having opened in 1996, this show took the West End and Broadway by storm, won the Olivier, Tony, Molière and every other major theatre award. A spokesperson said: “When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But does their violent reaction to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other?”

5. Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four.

Monday to Tuesday, January 28-29, 7.30pm (with a 2.30pm matinee on Tuesday), £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A new play by Blackeyed Theatre. A spokesperson said: “Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Sign of Four is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes tale, a breathtaking yarn brought to life in this spectacular new stage adaptation. When Mary Morstan arrives at 221B Baker Street to request help with the mystery of her missing father, Holmes takes the case and together with his companion Dr Watson enters a murky world of deception and trickery, unravelling a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.”

6. Frankly Sinatra.

Tuesday, January 29, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Starring David Alacey and special guests Charley Toulan as Marilyn Monroe and BBC Radio 2 presenter Don Maclean. The iconic music of Frank Sinatra is brought back to life. A spokesperson said: “Featuring the swing, the swagger and the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra in concert, enjoy a not-to-be-missed evening with world renowned vocalist David Alacey.”

7. Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery Dinner.

January 30 to February 2, 8pm, £10-£12, Ifield Barn Arts Centre, www.ticketsource.co.uk/ifieldbarntheatre. A production by ESOSOC. The story begins when the Mighty Midget Vacuum Cleaners decide to celebrate ten years of business with a special party. The owner Geoffrey wants this to be a murder mystery event at his home for the management team and their partners. Crime writer Agatha Crusty attends as a special guest, but when a real murder takes place the team have to solve the mystery themselves. You can expect the ridiculous in this clever comedy by Derek Webb. Director Jane Hogg said: “Ifield Barn is a real gem in which to stage this intimate and funny play, so do come along and banish those post-Christmas blues.”

8. Royal Opera Live – La Traviata.

January 30, £16 (discounts £14), 6.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Richard Eyre’s beautiful production of Verdi’s opera. A spokesperson said: “From the thrill of unexpected romance to a heartbreaking reconciliation that comes too late – Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas. Alfredo falls in love in with the courtesan Violetta in glamorous Paris society, but underneath the surface run darker undercurrents, leading to a tragic ending.”

9. Jason Manford: Muddle Class.

Wednesday, January 30, 7.30pm, £30, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. An evening of stand-up delivered in Jason’s charming laid-back style. Jason Manford grew up in a ‘working class’ environment but over the years he gradually became part of the ‘middle class’. This is a comedy show about his experiences.

10. Oye Santana.

January 31, 7.30pm, £17.50 (£22.50 on door), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The UK number one winners at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards are celebrating 50 years since Santana’s Woodstock performance. A spokes-

person said: “This show is stacked with five decades of hits – including ‘Smooth’, ‘Black Magic Woman’, ‘Samba Pa Ti’, ‘Maria Maria’, ‘Oye Como Va’, ‘Corazón Espinado’ and ‘She’s Not There’ – played with power, passion and perfection.”