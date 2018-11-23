Ten Things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, November 23-29

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Whitney – Queen of The Night.

Friday, November 23, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Whitney – Queen of The Night is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, Whitney Houston. The award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians, taking audiences on a rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits. Songs include: ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘One Moment In Time’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘My Love is Your Love’, ‘So Emotional Baby’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Saving All My Love’, ‘I Will Always Love You’ and many more. Find out more about the show at www.queenofthenight.co.

2. Horsham Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, November 24, 7.30pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220 or www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The Horsham Symphony Orchestra, under its principal conductor Steve Dummer and leader Rachel Ellis, opens its 2018-2019 concert season with a feast of orchestral repertoire. Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “The concert opens with the world premiere of Shetland Storm by music scholar and former HSO violinist, Dawn Richards. This will be followed by a performance of Prokofiev’s Fifth Piano Concerto with a welcome return from the phenomenally talented pianist and former BBC Young Musician Finalist Julian Trevelyan.” The concert concludes with Holst’s The Planets.

3. Shakespeare in Love.

Until November 24, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Tickets start at £10. This adaptation of the multi award-winning film is a witty and beautiful homage to love, art and the theatre. A spokesperson said: “Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block. The deadline for his new play – a comedy called Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter – is fast approaching. He’s struggling to finish the first line of a sonnet and he’s in dire need of inspiration. Then he meets the beguiling Viola de Lesseps, the beautiful daughter of a wealthy merchant. Viola is prepared to do anything – including risking the frosty disapproval of Queen Elizabeth I – to fulfil her illicit dream of performing on the London stage and pursuing an affair with the greatest playwright of the age.”

4. Jazz lunch with Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio.

Sunday, November 25, 12pm-2.30pm, £21.95, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Mike Piggott (violin), Nils Solberg (guitar) and Pete Morgan (double bass) perform their own combination of gypsy jazz, swing and blues as inspired by the Hot Club de France, led by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Enjoy some fantastic music alongside a traditional roast with a choice of meats followed by a dessert of your choice. Advance booking essential.

5. Julie Roberts and Michael Hinton.

Sunday, November 25, 11.30am-1pm, Hassocks Hotel. Enjoy a relaxed Sunday morning with a fresh selection of great jazz and blues standards. Reserve your tickets by emailing daverob246@gmail.com or calling 01273 965036. Food and drinks available. Music lovers can turn up without pre-booking but if you would like to have a roast lunch you will need to book in advance by phoning Chris on 01273 842 113. Julie and Michael’s 2018 CD is only available at concerts.

6. Sir Chris Bonington – Life and Times.

Monday, November 26, 7.30pm, £22, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Presented by Speakers from the Edge. Sir Chris Bonington is Britain’s best known mountaineer and one of the most successful expedition leaders in history. He began climbing at the age of 16 and has undertaken 19 Himalayan expeditions, including four to Everest. He is renowned for having made many first ascents in the Alps and all the greater ranges of the world.

7. An Audience with Simon Reeve.

Monday, November 26, 7.30pm, £26.50 (over 60s £21.50, kids £19), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. TV journalist Simon Reeve recounts tales from 15 years of travelling to the most remote corners of the planet. From being chased by pirates, hounded by the Mafia and bombed by Colombian barons, Simon Reeve has travelled through more than 120 countries.

8. Derek Acorah – Love, Life, Laughter.

Tuesday, November 27, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Following his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, 2018 sees Britain’s best loved medium take to stages across the UK and Europe. A spokesperson said: “A thoroughly modern medium whose appeal crosses the generations to young and old alike, Derek Acorah remains the forerunner in the field of paranormal and spiritual matters.”

9. The Sensational ’60s Experience.

Wednesday, November 28, 7.30pm, £30, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The biggest and best ’60s show touring the UK returns to The Hawth for one night only. With a brand new production for 2018, The Sensational ’60s Experience offers three hours of spectacular nostalgia. A spokesperson said: “The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s. Six legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat. The concert stars Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.” Hits include ‘Needles and Pins’, ‘Out Of Time’ and ‘I’m Into Something Good’.

10. The Magic of Motown.

Thursday, November 29, 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This tribute concert offers 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship. Celebrate the sound of a generation with the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops and more.