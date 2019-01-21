The Bald Explorer will be your guide to the glories of the South Downs

The man dubbed The Bald Explorer will be giving a talk in the Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall on Friday, February 1 from 7pm to 9pm.

Spokeswoman Tracey Chaplin said: “The Bald Explorer takes his small portable video camera and explores the countryside, especially around and over the glorious South Downs seeking out curiosities, myths and legends, as well as showing off the beautiful landscape, nature and heritage. His daily ten-minute videos feature on YouTube and Facebook.

"He will talk about his adventures and experiences filming and will be unearthing for us finds and secrets of the South Downs that will surprise and delight. A very entertaining speaker! Tickets are £10 to include wine and nibbles.”

Tickets on friendsofthesouthdowns.org.uk/public-talks/ or email enquiries@southdownssociety.org.uk or call 01798 875073 (Mon -Wed, 8.30am-1.30pm).

