The Life I Lead - Minerva Theatre, Chichester: Review

There has been a remarkable surge in interest in Mary Poppins in recent years.

Fifty years after the original film of the same name came the exquisite Saving Mr Banks - the story of how Walt Disney laboured to secure the film rights. Last year, we were treated to a sequel.

Now a new comedy The Life I Lead by James Kettle explores the life and demons of the actor David Tomlinson who played George Banks in the first movie.

This is a one man show honed to perfection by Miles Jupp.

It is as simple and yet as sophisticated an evening as anything the small stage can conjure.

Jupp immediately engages with his audience, actually moving to join them as he assesses the actor’s life in retrospect.

Full of humorous anecdotes, witty one liners, and extraordinary heart-breaking pathos, the mood moves from joy to despair in a simple skip and then back again.

Ultimately, this is a piece of very English uplifting entertainment. Classy, polished and impeccably delivered.

There is currently no better way to spend a February evening than in such elegant company.