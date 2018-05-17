The Naked Truth, a sassy and saucy comedy, heads to The Capitol, Horsham

Get ready for a side-splittingly funny and touching theatrical treat from the Horsham-based Fortress Theatre Company this summer.

The Naked Truth, a sassy, saucy and uplifting comedy, is at The Capitol Studio, Horsham, from Tuesday to Saturday, June 5-9.

When five very different women sign up for Gabby’s pole dancing class, little do they know the hilarious and emotional journey that lies in store for them...or how it will completely change their lives!

Whether it’s getting a guy, keeping a guy, escaping from a bad situation at home, or dealing with body confidence issues, each of these women has their own reason for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking up a new challenge.

But what starts out as a group of women who are ‘poles’ apart in character and background, soon takes a different direction when one of them gets some devastating news.

Their newfound friendship becomes more important than ever as the ladies turn their unique hobby into a daring (and entertaining) fundraising event.

The Naked Truth is a saucy comedy with a big heart – a story about sisterhood, laughter, tears and ordinary people facing life’s many and varied hurdles.

Theatre lovers are invited to join the girls as they battle their own demons (and an eight-foot pole) in this play by Dave Simpson, which promises a wonderful evening of entertainment.

The production is kindly supported by Horsham dance company Rhythm & Sole Dance, and Fortress Theatre Company are also proud to be supporting Cancer Research UK.

Director Stacey James said: “This show has the power to make you cry and laugh out loud. It has been a challenge to stop the cast laughing in rehearsals!”

She continued: “Learning to Pole Dance has been the biggest challenge and we have the bruises to prove it.

“We are doing this to try to raise a few pennies during show week for Cancer Research, which is a charity close to my heart, and we are doing this for all the special people out there who are refusing to give in to the terrible disease. “Please come join us!”

The Naked Truth will be performing at The Capitol Studio, Horsham, from Tuesday to Saturday, June 5-9, every evening.

The show starts at 7.45pm Tuesday to Friday and at 7pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £13.50.

Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750 220 or purchase tickets online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Fortress Theatre Company are a Horsham-based drama group who specialise in comedy plays.

For more information about the group and The Naked Truth (as well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos) follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

