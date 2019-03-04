The tale of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in this country.

Storrington Dramatic Society’s Spring production 2019 is based on the true story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in this country.

The Thrill of Love by Amanda Whittington will be directed by Sue Goble.

The cast includes Mel Newton (Ruth Ellis), Lena Richardson-Hill (Sylvia Shaw), Stella Russell (Doris Judd), Angela Munnoch (Vickie Martin) and Ian Stuart (Jack Gale).

Sue said: “This is an intense drama, based on the true story of Ruth Ellis. A Soho nightclub hostess, Ruth had a stormy relationship with an abusive, upper-class, racing driver.

"Set in the mid-1950s, the play is not just a re-telling of Ruth’s life and death, but encourages the audience to delve further into the circumstances that led her to shoot the man she loved, and to question whether the punishment fitted the crime.

"Was Ruth a victim of her lifestyle and, indeed, was this lifestyle chosen or forced upon her? Was she influenced by others to act as she did?”

Performances will take place at Sullington Parish Hall from Thursday, March 14 to Saturday, March 16, all at 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are on sale now via the ticket link on http://www.storringtondramatics.co.uk, or can be obtained in person at Fowlers Estate Agent, The Square, Storrington.

