Theatre Royal Brighton’s new season goes on sale this week, with priority booking opening on Monday, March 18 and general sale on Thursday, March 21.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “The new What’s On Guide is packed with top quality entertainment - from dazzling musicals to gripping dramas. You will be spoilt for choice. Musical lovers will be pleased to hear the new season hosts an array of smash hit productions including Green Day’s American Idiot, Avenue Q, Little Miss Sunshine and Hair. Theatre Royal Brighton are also delighted to welcome back Priscilla Queen of the Desert for Christmas 2019.

“Families will love David Baddiel’s ANiMALCOLM, Tom Gates Live on Stage! and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which will be presented by Brighton Theatre Group. Drama lovers can enjoy Glengarry Glen Ross, Rotterdam, The Girl on the Train and The Mousetrap.”

Laura offers the following guide to the shows:

ANiMALCOLM

A vibrant, energetic and gloriously funny musical from the award winning Story Pocket Theatre. ANiMALCOLM combines physical theatre, puppetry and the company’s outstanding storytelling style to bring David Baddiel’s magical and wonderfully comic story to the stage.

THU 4 & FRI 5 APR

THU & FRI 2PM & 6PM

ROTTERDAM

Following a critically acclaimed West End run, Jon Brittain's Rotterdam is embarking on a UK tour. A bittersweet comedy about gender, sexuality and being a long way from home from the writer and co-creator of Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho, and writer of What Would Spock Do? and The Sexual Awakening of Peter Mayo.

MON 8 – WED 10 APR

MON – WED 7.30PM

WED MAT 2.30PM

AMERICAN IDIOT

Following two critically acclaimed West End runs and a sell out UK Tour, Green Day’s explosive rock musical American Idiot returns to mark the show’s 10th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy Award winning original album. Starring Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner, 2013 X Factor finalist Luke Friend and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery.

TUE 16 – SAT 20 APR

TUE – THU 7.45PM

FRI 5PM & 8.30PM

SAT 4PM & 8PM

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

After its sell out run in the West End wowing critics and audiences alike, this darkly funny production of Glengarry Glen Ross is coming to Brighton. Well loved and acclaimed TV and stage stars Nigel Harman and Mark Benton are the deal chasing cut throat salesmen in this ‘razor-sharp’ revival.

MON 22 – SAT 27 APR

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

AVENUE Q

Following a smash hit run in 2012, the fur-lariously laugh out loud musical is back by popular demand. Catch up with all your favourite (and unforgettable) characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues – like what do you do with a BA in English? How do you find your purpose? And is the internet really just for….nevermind.

TUE 4 – SAT 8 JUN

TUE – THU & SAT 7.45PM

FRI 5PM & 8.30PM

SAT MAT 2.30PM

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Little Miss Sunshine is a new musical comedy from Tony® Award winners James Lapine (Into the Woods) and William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). This European premiere cast includes two time Olivier Award nominee Paul Keating (Little Shop of Horrors, The Full Monty) and Gabriel Vick (Les Misérables, EastEnders) with further casting to be announced.

TUE 11 – SAT 15 JUN

TUE – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel – an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide, this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment. Starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth.

MON 17 – SAT 22 JUN

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap has become the longest running show of any kind in the world by keeping audiences on the edge of their seat in this masterful whodunit by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Experience the mystery and suspense of one of Agatha Christie’s greatest plays. Starring Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders).

MON 1 – SAT 6 JUL

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

HAIR THE MUSICAL

Direct from a sell out London run, the award winning 50th anniversary production of the legendary rock musical Hair bursts on stage in full psychedelic glory, starring Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden and Daisy Wood-Davis (Hollyoaks). Adored for its Grammy® award winning score featuring hits such as Aquarius and Let the Sun Shine In.

Ages 14+. Contains some nudity.

MON 8 – SAT 13 JUL

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

STONES IN HIS POCKETS

Often hysterically funny, thought provoking and witty, this wonderful comedy has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy. Just two talented actors brilliantly bring to life a multitude of extraordinary characters, ranging from the spoilt American starlet to the English director and the village old timer.

MON 29 JUL – SAT 3 AUG

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

COMING SOON…

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into Brighton as one of the best known family favourite musicals of all time. Who can’t remember their first Chitty experience, the flying car, the Baron, the Potts family and the evil Child Catcher? Based on the MGM Motion picture. This amateur production by the Brighton Theatre Group is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe. Raising funds for Brighton Theatre Group - Registered Charity 258846.

WED 21 – SAT 24 AUG

WED – SAT 7.30PM

WED – SAT MATS 2.30PM

BOEING-BOEING

Don’t miss this brand new production from Guy Unsworth (Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em)! Three flight attendants, three different airlines, three different timetables: Until now, Bernard has managed to keep his three fiancées blissfully unaware of each other, but that’s all about to change.

WED 4 – SAT 7 SEP

WED – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

TOM GATES LIVE ON STAGE

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, this brand new story of Tom Gates is brought to you by the award winning team behind Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny and for the first time ever it's live on stage! This amazing world premiere will be touring the UK throughout the year!

WED 2 – SAT 5 OCT

WED – SAT 7PM, THU 1.30PM, FRI 10.30AM

SAT MAT 2PM

FRANKENSTEIN

From the producers of Of Mice and Men and The Crucible. An eighteen year old girl, Mary Shelley, dreams up a monster. A young scientist, Frankenstein, breathes life into a gruesome body. Rona Munro’s new adaptation places the writer amongst the action as she wrestles with her creation and with the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, then and now.

MON 14 – SAT 19 OCT

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE ENTERTAINER

Shane Richie takes on the role he was born to play, memorably created by Laurence Olivier. This John Osborne classic was chosen as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century by Michael Billington (chief theatre critic of The Guardian).

MON 21 – SAT 26 OCT

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE LADY VANISHES

Building on the phenomenal decade long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, The Classic Thriller Theatre Company presents a quick witted and devilishly fun thriller, based on the 1939 Hitchcock classic, ranked as one of the best British films of all time. Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield lead a star cast.

MON 4 NOV – SAT 9 NOV

MON – SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Following their global, multi award winning success with The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre return with their riotous spin on a timeless classic, the West End smash hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

TUE 19 – SUN 24 NOV

TUE – SAT 7.45PM

THU, SAT & SUN MATS 2.30PM

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

The iconic musical Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is coming to Brighton this Christmas! Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden. With more glitter than ever before, this smash hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a nonstop parade of dance floor classics!

TUE 17 DEC – SAT 4 JAN

VARIOUS TIMES – SEE WEBSITE FOR DETAILS

http://www.atgtickets.com/brighton*

0844 871 7650*

*Booking fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge.