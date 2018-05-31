Three top-notch stand-ups at Comedy Beats’ Tilgate show

Comedy Beats return for their regular first Friday of the month spot at The Grasshopper, Tilgate, on Friday, June 1.

Spokesman Mark Coxon promises “the best line-up of comedians” they have had at this venue so far this year.

“I am genuinely more excited about this bill than probably any of the shows we have done there so far. It looks like it will be a stunner.

“One of the main reasons for this is we have the amazing Terry Alderton on the bill. Regular readers will know I have been a comedian myself for over 20 years and Terry is one of the finest I have worked with during that time.

“A phenomenal performer, he mixes incredible verbal, physical and improvisational skills to produce a unique brand of comedy. His TV credits include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live At The Apollo, and The Royal Variety Performance. His acting credits include playing Bianca’s partner Terry in EastEnders. The best way to describe him would be as an exuberant, madcap and incredibly talented performer who has to be seen to be believed.

“However, it’s not just Terry that I am excited about. For this show we also have the wonderful Dominic Holland on the bill. He is one of Comedy Beats’ favourite acts and this will be his second appearance at The Grasshopper as he was on the bill for the first show we did at this venue. The great thing about putting comedy gigs on at this time of year is that some of the very best acts including Dominic and Terry are gearing up to do the Edinburgh Festival in August, which means that the body of work that they have been working on for the last year is just coming to fruition.

“Although this will be Dominic’s second show at this venue I know the audience will not recognise much of his set. He does a lot of shows for us and is always turning up with new bits of material. This time he has asked if he can do an extended set to squeeze in all the new stuff he has going on.

“He will probably still mention the success of his son Tom Holland who plays Spiderman in the latest Avengers film, but with a very different take on it to last year. His style is generally observational laced with storytelling. Widely regarded by his peers as one of the finest comedians of his generation, like Terry he has performed at The Royal Variety Performance and is also a regular contributor to Channel 5’s daytime topical discussion show The Wright Stuff.

“Opening the show is the lesser known but equally brilliant Markus Birdman. This will be his first show for us, but he is in such demand that I had to book him in for this show nine months ago. A regular at The London Comedy Store he talks a lot about fatherhood. His style is again a mixture of storytelling and great gags. Since the middle of March he has been on the other side of the world performing at The Sydney Comedy Store, then onto The Melbourne International Comedy Festival and then finally The New Zealand Comedy Festival.”

Tickets are £10 in advance and £15 on the door and can be purchased directly from the venue by calling 01293 535653.

