Tom Stade headlines Crawley comedy night with a "magnetic stage presence laced with bucketloads of charm"

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper on Friday, November 9 for their monthly show at the venue.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “Normally the gig is on the first Friday of the month but we learnt last year that it can have a detrimental effect on ticket sales if you organise a show for bonfire weekend. Just for this month we have gone with the second Friday but normal service will be resumed in December.

“In July we introduced our Summer Saver Special which meant people could buy an advanced ticket for one of our shows at The Grasshopper for just £5. It's been a great success and has seen us sell out three of the last four shows. Even though we are now approaching the end of the Autumn we are keeping this amazing deal going for one last month. It's a great deal to see four of the very best comedians on the circuit for just £5 and within 48 hours of our last show there, at the beginning of October, we had already sold half of the tickets for this show.

“I think part of our recipe for success is the quality of acts we bring down to the gig and this month is no different.

“I am over the moon that this month we have managed to secure the amazing Tom Stade. Regular readers will know that I have been a comedian myself for over 20 years, in that time my favourite joke is one of Tom's.

“Although Canadian he now lives in Scotland so to have persuaded him to travel to Crawley to gig for Comedy Beats is an indication of how the company is growing.

“He has a magnetic stage presence that is laced with bucket loads of charm. He is a consummate storyteller who has been a much sought after headlining act in the UK for the best part of the last 15 years.

“His live work has transferred effortlessly to television and has seen him appear twice on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show, Lee Mack's All Star Cast as well as Channel 4's Comedy Gala at the O2. With a CV like that how could we not get him down to The Grasshopper to help us in our attempt to build the best monthly comedy club in the south-east of England”

“Regulars of the club will know that our shows are not just about the headline act.

“We aim to produce the best shows we possibly can and I can honestly say, that in the eighteen shows we have done for this venue so far, we haven't had a single act have a bad time. The middle act for this show is generally regarded as one of the very best closing acts in his own right. Australian comedian Colin Cole is a Comedy Beats favourite who we started booking within a few months of the company starting. He is literally one of the biggest acts in Australia, standing at 6' 7" he has a commanding stage presence which when mixed with his universally funny material makes him appealing to a wide range of audiences.

“Opening the show is the brilliant Michael Fabbri. When he started out in 2003 he reached the final of So You Think Your Funny, after that he went on to firmly establish himself on the circuit. Quickly people involved started to sit up and take notice.

“He has worked as a writer for Channel 4's Stand Up Show and as Mickey Flannagan's tour support for his acclaimed Out Out tour in 2011. Most recently in September this year his Radio 4 series on dyslexia entitled Dyslexicon was broadcast.

“The compere for the evening is the vastly experienced Simon Clayton. His subject matter is simple, it involves being fat, balding, mixed race and married in no particular order. He talks about what he knows while expertly interacting with the audience. It will be his first show for Comedy Beats and another reason why I am so excited about this show!

“It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, November 9. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets priced at £5 in advance and £10 on the door (subject to availability) can be purchased directly from the venue or online at www.comedybeats.com.”

