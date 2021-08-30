Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210830-162342001

39 more pictures of the first ever Crawley Pride - by Jon Rigby

It was a fantasically colourful weekend at the first ever Crawley Pride festival - held at Goffs Park over the Saturday and the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:58 pm

We have had plenty of pictures alerady on our website but here are 39 pictures taken by photographer Jon Rigby at the event including the live acts, visitors, members of Crawley Borough Council and much much more.You will be able to see an eight-page picture special in this week’s print edition.

1. Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210830-162258001

2. Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210830-162309001

3. Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210830-162320001

4. Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Pride Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210830-162331001

