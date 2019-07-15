Balcombe's village fête enjoyed by hundreds

Balcombe's annual village fête took place on Saturday (13th), attracting hundreds of people from across Mid Sussex to the village recreation ground.

Two arenas hosted a dog show, displays of side saddle riding, children's dancing, Zumba, dog agility and judo.

Compère Max Preston Bell coordinated the popular children's games and tug-of-war tussles for kids, women and men.

Rob McIntyre, fête committee member, said:

"It was a fantastic day made all the better by perfect weather.

"It was lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves.

"The day is probably the biggest in our annual calendar and it really brings the whole community together."

One highlight was the fête's annual egg throwing competition, where pairs throw eggs to each other while taking one step back after each catch, which more than 50 people took part in.

More than 50 stallholders represented village groups and organisations and there was a display of classic cars and historic motorcycles plus many other traditional summer fair attractions.

Rob McIntyre said the day was a great success while thanking the hundreds who came, bought raffle tickets and made bids in the silent auction, helping to raise money for worthy causes in the local community.

He said the fete's aims and objectives were to facilitate fundraising for 'local charities, societies, clubs and organisations' and to pass on any further funds to local groups and others in need of financial support.

The day continued in the evening when Balcombe Christmas Tree Society kept the bar open and provided a live band, while the fête committee cooked and served more than 150 meals of hot chilli to ensure no one went hungry.

To see more pictures, click here.