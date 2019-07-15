Dog obedience demostation.

Balcombe's village fête enjoyed by hundreds - in pictures

Balcombe's annual village fête took place on Saturday (13th), attracting hundreds of people from across Mid Sussex to the village recreation ground.

Rob McIntyre said the day was a great success while thanking the hundreds who came, bought raffle tickets and made bids in the silent auction, helping to raise money for worthy causes in the local community. He said the fete's aims and objectives were to facilitate fundraising for 'local charities, societies, clubs and organisations' and to pass on any further funds to local groups and others in need of financial support. For more information, click here.

Best Pedigree winner Rosco, a German Pointer, with owner Amy Sutton and her son Tobin aged 3.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Balcombe Fete 2019.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Steve Patrick, his labrador Ruby and Caterham 7.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
The dog show.
Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
