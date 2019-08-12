Beach Week in Haywards Heath – everything you need to know

The free Beach Week event takes place at The Orchards in Haywards Heath from next Thursday (August 22), as the summer holidays come to an end.

As well as the Pirate Galleon which was enjoyed last year, and sandpits to play in, Marco the magician will be performing each day, as well as Punch & Judy shows.

Lauren Merison, Natalie Northcliff and Lalaine Jones at The Orchards last year. Picture by Liz Pearce

Nicola Bird, Orchards manager, said: “Beach Week is one of the highlights of my year as I so love the atmosphere.

“To see all our children (and the grown-ups) enjoying themselves and relaxing is just wonderful.

“Summer seems to be the most stress-free time of the year - maybe it’s the magic in the air!

On August 23 there will be activity craft workshops for people to make something special and take home, and qualified helpers will be on hand to make sure children are looked after so parents can enjoy the event too.

Each day brings something new, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.