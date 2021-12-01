Borde Hill Christmas market weekend
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:32 pm
Escape the rush of the high street and get in the festive spirit at the Borde Hill Christmas Market, taking place at Jeremy’s, the Garden Gift Shop and Green Tree Gallery. Open on Saturday, December 11 Sunday, December 12, the stalls will showcase local products, from delicious food and drink to unique crafts and gifts for all the family. Entrance to the market is free and pre-booking is not required.