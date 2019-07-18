Karen Williams, owner of Munchies in Valebridge Road and organiser of the event, said: "I would like to start by thanking all of the community of World's End and Burgess Hill. It was a day when the World's End came alive. I can’t believe how many people came to the fair. It was such a brilliant day, I saw people young and old enjoying themselves and everyone was so supportive to the stalls holders. I was told that a lot of the people had traveled from far and wide to come to the fair. It was so lovely to see everybody catching up after some thirty years. I set out in March this year with a goal and that was to bring the community together again for a family fun day and I hope I achieved that." At the fair was a tug-of-war, dog show, fancy dress for children, Scouts, Brownies, and the Guides.
Burgess Hill duck fair back after 12 years
World's End Duck Fair, which last happened 12 years ago, was brought back on the 51-anniversary of the first ever duck fair.
