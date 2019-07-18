Burgess Hill duck fair back after 12 years

World's End Duck Fair, which last happened 12 years ago, was brought back on the 51-anniversary of the first ever duck fair.

Karen Williams, owner of Munchies in Valebridge Road and organiser of the event, said: "I would like to start by thanking all of the community of World's End and Burgess Hill. It was a day when the World's End came alive. I can’t believe how many people came to the fair. It was such a brilliant day, I saw people young and old enjoying themselves and everyone was so supportive to the stalls holders. I was told that a lot of the people had traveled from far and wide to come to the fair. It was so lovely to see everybody catching up after some thirty years. I set out in March this year with a goal and that was to bring the community together again for a family fun day and I hope I achieved that." At the fair was a tug-of-war, dog show, fancy dress for children, Scouts, Brownies, and the Guides.

World's End Duck Fair in Burgess Hill on Saturday (July 13)

