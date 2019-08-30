Burgess Hill model railway group’s interactive exhibition to provide fun for visitors young and old

A group of model railway enthusiasts from Burgess Hill are set to host their popular annual exhibition next weekend.

Burgess Hill MRC will be holding an exhibition on Saturday (September 7) at Burgess Hill Girls Schools.

Last year was a success, setting a new record for attendance.

The club is hoping the recent TV series The Great Model Railway Challenge will inspire new visitors to attend and see what they have to offer at a local level.

The 2019 programme will showcase the hobby and there will be something of appeal to a wide range of railway modelling interests.

Up to 17 layouts are expected to attend and will cover the many aspects of railway modelling.

All gauges will be represented from the small ‘N’ gauge (2mm/ft) to ‘O’ gauge (7mm/ft).

As usual, there will be ample trade support, society stands and the club’s secondhand stall.

The popularity of 1950s and 1960s era will be modelled by several of the visiting layouts, together with a representation of the Southern Electric commuter land trains that used to serve the region.

‘Foxwell Lane’ is a very modern Network Rail freight yard with appropriate diesels and wagons, while ‘Eastbridge’ is based on a large locomotive depot.

For something different, ‘Borgo S.Paulo’ has an Italian theme and is being exhibited for the first time by a club member and a 28ft long layout based on a southern Germany location.

Last year the club had many young families attending and to encourage their interest in the hobby.

There will be two exhibits which will be ‘hands on’, the group said, in which children will be able to test their skill in operating the trains.

Drive Thomas will again be making an appearance with the club layout ‘Kayden’.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm at Burgess Hill Girls School, in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, £3 for children and a family ticket (two adults and more than two children) is set at £13.

Car parking and refreshments will be available. The venue is access friendly for persons of limited mobility..

Burgess Hill Model Railway club are always looking for new members.

For more details about the club and the upcoming exhibition, visit www.burgesshillmrc.org.uk